Prior to 1850, Donald and Katherine Blue moved their family of three boys and two girls from Nova Scotia, Canada to Whiteside County, Illinois. Daniel and Katherine were in their 50s in 1850, and their children ranged in age from 23 to 10, with Alexander being the oldest. He was married and the couple would go on to have four children within the next nine years.
By the time economic upheaval in the States was occurring in 1857, and gold was declared to be abundant in the far reaches of Kansas Territory in 1858-59, in what is now Cherry Creek in Colorado, the three boys were all men. In 1859, Alexander Blue, 29, Daniel Blue, 24, and Charles Blue, 20, got swept up in the fever of easy riches, of gold It was a time of perfect confluence of economic hardship which was sweeping the country, of news of Indian skirmishes being under control and of reports of wildly abundant deposits of gold.
Ever since Coronado, just decades after Columbus sighted the New World, explored the northern interior in search of cities of gold, the quest continued among explorers into what we know as the southwest region today.
In August 1857, American financial institutions were being swept up in a severe business panic. The value of gold declined in English banks, reverberating through the States. New York banks panicked, and called in millions of dollars of loans. A financial shock wave spread from the epicenter of American banking.
“The full cuff of the depression was felt in the Midwest and the middle border,” according to Elliot West. “Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin were hard hit,” suffering greatly. Iowa, Missouri and Kansas were hit even harder, as development into these areas came with a cost. “Farms were heavily mortgaged,” West wrote, “businesses (were) financed by loans, and keeping up with this debt demanded a brisk exchange of goods.”
Trade, it was said, moved slower than cold syrup. The price of everything slid, and income slid even further.
As summed up by the Leavenworth Weekly Journal:
There's not a day but some one fails,
Some house that goes smash;
And names that once stood high on change,
Are out for want of cash.
Those whom we thought were millionaires,
And rich in shares and stocks;
Their Million Heirs now disappoint,
They fail and leave no rocks.
Meanwhile, the world viewed by Americans as stagnant and static, the region to the west of the Missouri river corridor, beyond Omaha to Kansas City to Leavenworth, was slowly opening up. Americans didn't see the universe of the plains Indians as ever having experienced change. Instead, they saw it as barren land occupied by barbaric people who hadn't experienced any growth or change in thousands of years, There was a line that separated the world of the east and the plains, and there just hadn't been a reason to cross into the world of the “savages.”
But, as the line between the “conquerers” and the “frontier” moved slowly west, Americans became desperate for a reason to open new opportunities.
In late summer of 1857, Col. Edwin Sumner took two companies of the U. S. First Calvary to the Solomon river. Major John Sedwick, too, led a detachment of soldiers and joined with Sumner. The combined cavalry defeated and dispersed a large war party of Cheyennes. The ease at which the troops chased the Cheyennes south, out of the plains, hit the Cheyennes, who felt ordained to victory, painfully hard.
News of the victory also bled east across America, persuading “people there that the plains and the mountains beyond were suddenly a much safer and more alluring place to look for the main chance,” wrote West.
Again, they just needed a reason, or “main chance” to take.
Robert Peck, a soldier under Sedwick's command, said that his cavalry company, after the Cheyenne battle, met about eight Missourians near Cherry Creek, all on foot, guiding a small steer-drawn wagon on their way back to Missouri. They had discovered gold along Cherry Creek, and had tales and pouches full of it to show.
But they couldn't stay. They had been harassed so greatly by Indians that they had decided to go home, add men to their party and return for the “dust.”
Meanwhile, a few members of Sedwick's company deserted, upon hearing the news of gold, to go off into the wilderness to prospect. Sedwick implored members of the Missouri party to recant their stories and hide their gold for fear of mass desertion among the troops.
But there was no hiding the discovery, or tamping down the embellishment of how much had been found.
A general description of the Rocky Mountains was reprinted from the New York Herald by the Missouri Democrat, and a description added to it read:
“At that point where the Sierra Madre and Sierra Mimbres meet in about thirty-five degrees north, at the Sierra San Juan, where, if we recollect rightly, both Pike and Freemont lost their way, gold, silver, cinnebar, and precious stones are found in immense quantities.”
Gold was the missing element people needed to open the frontier of opportunity, and leave farm and family to head west for riches, which no one had actually accumulated, but was now being broadcast as a sure thing.
The three Blue brothers, at home in Illinois, living and working their parents' farm under crushing, depressed economic times, read the reports of gold. Their decision to go west, like many young men their age, was almost assured given the convergence of the poor economy and new opportunities of expansion.
Next week - Part Two: An industry of exploration explodes.
Sources: 1850 U.S. Census, Whiteside, Illinois, page 59; “Pike's Peak Gold Rush Guidebooks of 1859,” by Tierney, Parsons & others, Porcupine Press; “The Contested Plains,” by Elliott West, University Press of Kansas; Leavenworth Weekly Journal, December 18, 1857, cited by West; Missouri Democrat, March 30, 1857, cited by Tierney, Parsons & others.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.