Prior to 1850, Donald and Katherine Blue moved their family of three boys and two girls from Nova Scotia, Canada to Whiteside County, Illinois. Daniel and Katherine were in their 50s in 1850, and their children ranged in age from 23 to 10, with Alexander being the oldest. He was married and the couple would go on to have four children within the next nine years. 

By the time economic upheaval in the States was occurring in 1857, and gold was declared to be abundant in the far reaches of Kansas Territory in 1858-59, in what is now Cherry Creek in Colorado, the three boys were all men. In 1859, Alexander Blue, 29, Daniel Blue, 24, and Charles Blue, 20, got swept up in the fever of easy riches, of gold  It was a time of perfect confluence of economic hardship which was sweeping the country, of news of Indian skirmishes being under control and of reports of wildly abundant deposits of gold.  



