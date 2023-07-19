The ongoing “brew-haha” over a Bud Light ad campaign, a transgender TikTok star and a beer boycott, accompanied by right-wing heads exploding and an AR-15 tantrum, has created a perfect storm of shark-jumping. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Pardon the clichés, but this is what we’ve become — a continuous, live-streaming cliché of mass-produced outrage alternating between the apocalyptic and the absurd. If you’ve been hammocking the past few months, you might have missed the comedy team known as Anheuser-Busch and its marketing department’s merry pranksters. The latter are the geniuses who thought transgender woman and TikTok sensation Dylan Mulvaney should partner with Bud Light for the March Madness basketball tournament.



