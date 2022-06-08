Good day, Montrose.
No Tik Tok Influencer influenced today’s notes.
••••••
Making the Earth Move……Man oh man, there’s a lot of new construction going on in the Old HomeTown. To wit:
• Thursday, the movers-and-shakers at Colorado Outdoors Medical Center brought out the gold shovels and stubbed them into the caliche, a ground-breaking photo, right there on page one. The center will offer urgent care, orthopedic treatment, gynecology, among other services. According to QHR Heath CEO Dwayne Gunter, the project will cost $30 million (50,000 square feet) and will be privately funded and will employ 50 people when it’s up and running.
• It’s been cussed and discussed (often) and ground was broken last week for the new Fairfield by Marriott Hotel, also on the Colorado Outdoors campus. It’ll take a year to build.
• Completion of the manufacturing facility and offices for Secret Creek (formerly known, Colorado Yurt) will be finished later this summer. It broke ground a year ago on the CO property and manufactures custom-made destination tents, yurts, and tipis. (Cool logo, too.)
• Groundbreaking coming soon on Montrose Regional Hospital’s ambulatory care center which will be in River Landing, adjacent to Hobby Lobby. Cedar Point Health will relocate its healthcare branches to one new center, an 80,000 square-foot, multi-story building.
There’s talk about healthcare “leakage” to Grand Junction, Vail, or Denver. Soon enough, we’ll be rich in healthcare, from one end of town to another, south, mid-town, north.
••••••
One More Chip Shot……The Notebook has evolved into the “beat writer” for the high school golf teams, knowing the difference between shanks and gimmes. (I’ve only been playing for 60 years; the game still a mystery.)
The boys’ teams are always in the conversation for state championships, winning three titles and sending many young men to collegiate teams.
The girls’ teams have had a similar success, with four league titles and two runner-up finishes at state. There is much to be admired about the MHS girls ‘team, these days coached by Dan Herod. This season, the team won four tournaments and sent two golfers – Grace DeJulio, Kendyll Bernatis – to last week’s state 4A tournament. Admiration part two: while the boys teams start their season in mid-August, after a summer of play and competition, when it’s all sunshine and warm, the girls start their season in early March. When there’s snow, sleet, and rain — real “springtime in the Rockies” stuff. It takes game and moxie to suit up, drive to a distant tournament and hit balls in a cold, stiff wind.
••••••
Speaking of climate……Real Chamber of Commerce weather hereabouts of late. Soft breezes, plenty of sunshine, no forest fires (yet) dominating the news. And the skies? As clear as Glenn Patterson’s pedal steel guitar.
••••••
Back to the garden(s)……Likely Saturday’s weather will be salubrious, a fine day to take in the Montrose Botanical Gardens’ ‘Gardening on the Western Slope’ exposition. There are six programs-classes in gardening and design. The MBG, one of Montrose’s best assets, is now more than 25 years old. Its asking for a $5 donation at the gate. It’s from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the details are on its website: MontroseGardens.org.
••••••
I See By the Paper……Though baseball evolved from the South and North after the Civil War, it has deep roots in the West. So documents a favorite magazine, ‘“True West,” edited and published by Bob Boze Bell. To wit:
• James Butler Hickok, better known by his nickname Wild Bill, was a baseball umpire as well as a gunslinger and lawman before meeting his demise at the No. 10 saloon in Deadwood, South Dakota, in 1876. One game he refereed, ‘tween teams from the Kansas City and Atchison railroads, ended with a 48-28 score. KC won. (The pitching was worse than the Rockies.)
• In 1882, right after that bench-clearing kerfuffle most often known as the Shootout at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona, a league of town teams was started. Competitors came from as far away as Benson, Tucson, and Bisbee in hopes of creating diversions other than citizens shooting each other in public places.
• There was a team from Silver City, New Mexico, the Fat Fellows. Their uniforms and logos featured foamy beer mugs. Reportedly, if one of the players made it to third base, they were rewarded with a beer. The Fat Fellows were kicked out of the league and disbanded for “hooliganism.” In one instance, the team manager shot his own catcher, Fatty Briody.
Briody was a .228 lifetime hitter and after leaving professional baseball in 1888, he became a politician.