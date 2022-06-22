Good day, Montrose.
••••••
From The This-Will-Sound-Like-An-Ad-Dept……Sunrise Burritos has grown steadily in the five years since it opened in the kiosk at Camelot Gardens on south Townsend. Devoted customers are in line early for these life-changing burritos.
Erin and Levi Trembly have recently expanded into Ridgway with a food truck (7 a.m. until noon) at Citizens State Bank. Levi will be a regular at the Farmer’s Market in Ridgway and will have a spot at Hartwell Park when Ridgway Concert Series fires up for its 15th season on July 7. Saturday is the annual Ridgway RiverFest (12 noon-5 p.m.) at Rollans Park and the Tremblys’ food truck will have a spot. Levi grew up in Albuquerque and was in the food and beverage business in Telluride and Ouray. Erin grew up here and graduated from Montrose High School. They have two children.
They have a few different items on the truck which differs from the simple menu at the Sunrise kiosk. “We tried breakfast nachos for a while here, but they never caught on. Nachos at a music festival sounds pretty good,” said Erin. Grilled quesadillas and pulled pork burritos are a couple of other food truck items.
••••••
Recommended……The Notebook typically shies away from the big budget movies with an abundance of computer-generated imaging, CGI, avoiding them like convenience store sushi.
In full goober mode 10 years ago, I whispered to daughter Ryann, “they’ve trained that tiger really well.” The movie was “Life of Pi.” She whispered back, “Dad. It’s CGI.” Oh.
The latest Jurassic Park movie returns and it’s rich in CGI and plenty of whiz-bang derring-do, a dose of romance and the inimitable Jeff Goldblum. The scientists rue the fiddling-around with DNA to sell tickets to see monsters run amok; rank-and-file employees are miffed at management and told to talk to HR.
It’s 71 percent better than the Notebook expected. The grandkids loved it, and the treats from the concessions. It’s showing these days in the comfy confines of the Fox Theater, downtown.
••••••
• Colorado Mesa University Wrestling News……Ben Robuck of Montrose was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-America teams recently. The NWCA honored 314 student athletes throughout the country. CMU wrestlers had a team grade point average of 3.342 which was the highest team GPA in the region. He was 4-3 in matches last season.
Robuck is a junior, majoring in Nursing. He was Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certified last month. He graduated from MHS in 2020 – the Covid “Drive Thru” commencement. He starred on the football and wrestling teams, earning all-state status in 4A football, and finishing third at the state wrestling tournament. He’s the son of Debbie and Mike Robuck.
• Aquinas College Lacrosse News……Kennadie Minerich of Montrose was named to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference all conference teams in April. Aquinas College is in Grand Rapids, Mich. Minerich led the WHAC in scoring this season with 61 goals and had the second most points, 85, in the league. She had three game-winning goals and was twice named “player of the week.” In one game, against Kalamazoo, Minerich scored seven goals.
She played varsity basketball and softball for MHS, and lacrosse for Telluride High School since there was no team here. She was a three-year all-conference basketball star and played in the Colorado All-State basketball game. Four times she earned all-conference recognition in softball. She graduated MHS with a 4.11 GPA. Kennadie is the daughter of and Paul and Kathie Minerich.
• U.S. Merchant Marine Academy News……Cole Simmons, a former all-state football player for MHS, was part of the United State Merchant Marine Academy’s football team which posted a 9-1 season and won the New England Bowl. Simmons played in five games and scored a touchdown for the Mariners. Likely he will be more involved in the offense this coming season as the team’s fullback.
During his time at USMMA, Simmons has sailed to Puerto Rico and throughout the Caribbean. Next year, it’s eight months at sea with his fellow Midshipmen. He’s preparing for an internship to either fly jets or helicopters and should get the word any day now. He’s the son of Chrissy and Tim Simmons.
••••••
I See By the Paper……Finland borders with Russia and has petitioned NATO for membership. A Finnish brewery, Olaf Brewing, is developing a craft beer, OTAN Lager. OTAN stands for “otan olutta,” a Finnish expression for “I’ll have another beer.” The company’s CEO told the Associated Press that the new beer will have “a taste of security, with a hint of freedom.”