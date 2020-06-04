I appreciate Stu Krebs polite rebuttal to my comments last week with regards to the future of the Colorado River. My comments were a rebuttal to Bruce Babbitt’s piece the week prior. Mr. Krebs takes exception to my dismissal of Mr. Babbitt’s use of the term “500-year drought,” as hyperbole. He thinks my statement that there are no records that sufficiently indicate the weather conditions is shortsighted. He points out tree rings, sediment layers, the legends of the Anasazi people and so on, as indicators of the dryness of the last 500 years. I am aware of those indicators, but that does not take away from the fact that I think Mr. Babbitt uses the term as an emotional hook on which to hang his suggestions for alleviating the River’s problems. I stand by my hyperbole.
That said, let me offer that Bruce may well be correct about how long the southwest has been without “sufficient precipitation.” If that is the case, there are questions that come to mind. Did the Anasazi think there was a drought, or was it just the way things were? They lived in a desert and it didn’t rain very much. By whose standards is this drought?
I am going to suggest, based on Mr. Krebs’ and Mr. Babbitt’s beliefs in the alleged natural data of the last 500 years, it is not a drought. Rather, it is the norm. Of course, that calls into question many other things. The Water Compact of 1922, which is one of the cornerstones of water law in the Colorado River Basin, perhaps ought to be scrapped. Why not, by then according to the natural data and legends, the “drought” had been going on for 400 years. Do we call into question the good intentions of those who negotiated that compact? If we are living in a permanent drought, then everything we are doing to save the Colorado River is called into question.
Another of my arguments with which Mr. Krebs takes umbrage is my dismissal of Mr. Babbitt’s proposal to cut AG water. He misinterprets my comment. I understand that Babbitt is not looking to cut AG out of the picture totally. Krebs reminds me, it is only 10%. According to Babbitt, it is just forage and alfalfa. Stu talks about the construction of the golf community in our area that took some ag land out of play. He mentions that there is some support in the ag community for Babbitt’s proposal of retiring (temporarily or not) ag water rights by buying them from the senior rights owner. Those are true statements.
It is also a true statement to say that the majority of the senior ag water rights owners are not in favor of selling water their rights to take land out of production. It is also true that removing 10% of the agriculture production business from Colorado would amount to reducing Colorado’s farming economy by more than $4 billion. But, reducing the farm income by $4 billion is only the beginning of the disaster.
For Montrose, removing 10% of the ag activity in Montrose County would ripple through the local economy just as surely as the closing of a candy manufacturer, maybe worse. Closing a farm is exactly the same as closing a business. It puts people out of work. It changes the tax base. It takes money out of the local economy.
Babbitt’s comment that it is only forage and alfalfa is disingenuous. He knows better, I think. Forage and alfalfa are part of the food chain, as sure as is lettuce or potatoes. Taking down a millions of acres of forage would trigger a large shortage of livestock feed, change the dynamics of livestock production, and raise the price of meat to consumers.
Mr. Krebs takes a side shot at my not suggesting a solution. I admit that I don't know the answer at this point. But I don’t think Mr. Babbitt’s proposal to buy up ag water rights is really a solution either. It just kicks the can down the road, to the point when those dried up farmlands are developed and continue to draw from the Colorado River pool.
As I said, Mr. Krebs’ comments were polite and thoughtful. He did manage, however, to insult me. He accused me of being “politically correct.” That sir, as they say in the pugilistic world, is a low blow.
Back at 100%
I exchanged emails with Steve Anderson Tuesday morning. He is always prompt with his responses and gets straight to the point.
“We’re back to 100%,” he said.
Steve is the manager of the Uncompahgre Water Users Association. The group had put out a call last week asking users to cut their draw by 10%. For those new to canals, ditches, laterals, and such, that means the users, in most cases farmers and ranchers, must do one of two things. They either water crops at the same rate and then shut down the flow sooner, or, they can slow their draw from the system and keep water flowing for a normal cycle length. Either way, it is a fact of life that we deal with in the arid southwest.
When the call went out last week to make cuts, a month earlier than anticipated, the watershed was not producing enough runoff. There has been an uptick since then.
“We are back at 100%,” Anderson said. “So far, it has been a good year for the most part. The runoff came up dramatically and the recent rainstorms also have helped. I am not certain how long this will last, dependent on the weather and cropping. We see a lot of hay down and things will change when the producers start watering again.”
Beside accelerating runoff, Anderson said the rain that pelted the Montrose area over the weekend was a help. He is still looking for cuts in water use, probably in early July.
If you crossed the Uncompahgre on Sunday, you would have seen the peak discharge for this season at just under 500 cubic feet per second (CFS). The flow has lessened in the past 24 hours to about 300 CFS, which is near normal.
Anderson also told me that we dealt with what is called an April Hole this year.
“An April Hole occurs when there are no new low snows and the temperatures remain low in the high country,” he explained. What that means is the high snowpack remains in place and doesn’t melt to create run off.
“We have used storage from both Ridgway and Taylor so far,” he said. Even so, the UVWUA storage accounts are in good shape and should have plenty of water to make it through the season.
Go ahead, breathe.
