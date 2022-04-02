Roger Marolt writes recently in the Aspen Times that “Aspen Sucks!”
This is his bumper sticker, or his slogan for a ball cap or T-shirt.
Marolt laments.
The way it is in Aspen is not the way it was, or was supposed to evolve into, evidently.
Marolt explains his slogan:
“There is literal honesty to the expression: Aspen sucks massive amounts of fossil fuels. It sucks affordable housing from the workforce. It sucks exorbitant rents from independently owned restaurants, bars and small businesses. It sucks time from commuters. It sucks vibrancy from its neighborhoods. It sucks views by continually building bigger. It sucks peace and quiet through perpetual construction. It sucks extra cash for essentials like gas, groceries and a glass of beer. It sucks vitality from our sidewalks. It sucks up sense of security. Its vortex of greed sucks more friends, family and neighbors away every day.”
Marolt begs for the antithesis of AspenX, which features a full moon ski tour for $18,000, or a private mountaintop dinner for the same rate. “Action begs for an antidote to Skico’s “AspenX” campaign, the gross identification of Aspen as a mecca of hedonistic waste and excess,” Marolt writes.
All this retro-vision view of how Aspen got away from its original roots is clearly a romanticized longing. Marolt likens his slogan to that of one that popped up in Austin, Texas a few decades ago: Keep Austin Weird.
By the time that slogan was on a few bumper stickers, the “weird” in Austin was already long gone.
“This is what happens when a town’s organic identity,” Marolt says, “is at odds with its commercially branded image.”
Telluride is right behind Aspen, and soon towns like Ouray are sure to follow. By the time tourist towns like these start to fret over things like affordable housing for front-line workers, or an out-of-control short-term rental market, they’re well on their way to a runaway greenhouse effect on a path to what Marolt laments.
Silverton is trying to get ahead of that.
Its Compass Project is an attempt to address the issues that transform a community into one that “sucks.”
Housing, responsible growth, land use, strengthening the economy, environmental and civic health are all topics being tackled now in Silverton in an attempt to cling to its sense of community.
They’re serious about the Compass Project down in Silverton, and we’ll see if they’re successful. When the time comes that you see bumper stickers that read “Silverton Sucks!” or “Keep Silverton ______,” then you’ll know it, too, slipped away.”
The Keep Colorado Wild Pass is on its way for next year, and you may end up paying for it without even knowing you did.
An annual state park pass costs $80, but soon you will be able to obtain one tied to your vehicle by paying $29 in addition to your annual vehicle registration.
This is the idea behind the new Keep Colorado Wild Pass.
The state lists 10 reasons why increased funding for state parks is necessary, including to ensure needed staffing levels at parks, supporting avalanche backcountry safety programs, increasing funds for new trails and, the ever-present catch phrase of developing initiatives focused on equity, diversity and inclusion in the outdoors (whatever that means).
So why tax people this way?
If the government can’t just clearly ask whether or not you want the pass — if it has to do, in baseball terms, the ol’ hidden ball trick — then you better believe those who don’t keep their eye on the ball will end up paying and never know.
It also disproportionately taxes people, including the disabled. My sister, for instance, is slightly cognitively disabled. If I don’t intercept her annual vehicle registration fee renewal and opt her out, she won’t. She’s trusting and not discerning and will just pay the bottom line.
The math is strange, too. If every Coloradan who now pays $80 for a pass opts in for a $29 pass, the state will have to get more than a 2-to-1 ratio of opt-ins to just break even.
Many comments I’ve seen have lauded and applauded this new trick as a banner day for those who have always wanted to pay less for an annual pass. If that’s all it took to get more people to buy an annual pass, then why didn’t the state just lower the rate from $80 to $29?
Because, they’re counting on people not opting out.
Surely you don’t address the problem of understaffed and underfunded state parks by more than doubling the number of people who will trod upon those parks, do you?
No. The state is counting on people like my sister paying the $29, but never really knowing it was paid or never intending to go to a state park.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com