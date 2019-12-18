Friends and families gathered earlier this month to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Camp Robber restaurant in Montrose. (Pressboxers like ole Buster here are born to buffet.) There were cheers, tears, gifts – speeches even. Kim Volk was praised to the heavens by hubby Bill Volk as the “face” of the popular gathering spot, while he -- in a rare moment of public exposure – explained with a grin how he spends his time, “in the back, working his butt off.” Bill, as most know, is the chef.
“We couldn’t have done it without you, our customers, or without our staff,” Kim told the crowd. Simply put, the Volks planted a flag in a notoriously tough business, raised a family, expanded, rode out tough times and established a brand that’s enjoyed in business deals at lunch and with big nights out to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries. Like this one.
Bill and Kim took particular effort to note the support of staff and one special friend, Mac Scarborough, 96, who made a special appearance. “He and Donna saw something special with us,” Bill said in a follow-up interview. “He invested in us. He encouraged us, gave us the impetus to build this building,” he said. “When we needed something, he was there.”
Kim recognized longtime employees, like Cindy Rutter, “who has been with us since day one.” Jayne Bilberry’s 20-years of service was also noted, “she’s tried to retire, twice.” Bill said with a smile. Too, was the recognition of Martina Rodriquez of the restaurant’s food prep department. She makes some 6,000 chile rellenos annually, one of the most popular menu selections. In all, there are 38 employees at the Camp Robber with more than 326 years of experience.
••••••
Bill and Kim Volk first met in college, at the U. of New Mexico in January, 1981. “He was cute. I took the seat next to him in class and stalked him until he asked me out,” she says, laughing. They were married in 1987. While Kim grew up in a civilian-military family and had postings all over, Bill was an Albuquerque local, connected to New Mexican recipes, particularly cooking with green chiles. “My mother encouraged my cooking,” he says. “It was a chance to be creative.” Bobbie Volk attended the 25th anniversary party as did Kim’s mother, Gail. One of their most popular and oldest menu items, the green chile chicken potato soup, is a collaboration from both sets of parents.
One former employee recalls that when they were open on Main Street, their two small children, Alyssa and Tanner, would sit in the small office and do projects or watch videos while their parents would hustle to serve customers. Alyssa, now 30, is in the oil and gas business, flying off to London the day after the party. Tanner, 28, is the Camp Robber’s baker and is one of the restaurant’s chefs.
••••••
“We wanted to grow to keep up with the chains (restaurants) that were coming to Montrose,” Kim explained, regarding how Montrose was growing during the go-go years in the early to mid 2000s. When they opened the doors in late 2006, Montrose was thriving. As was Telluride. OxBow Crossing was open and developing. Camp Robber went all in with catering, a large and lively bar, an on-premise party room, a patio with live music. These were new revenue streams, much in contrast to when the Volks opened Dec. 20, 1994 downtown. The real estate bust and recession of 2008-2009 hit, and hit hard. Locally owned businesses disappeared. Home foreclosures soared. Dining out wasn’t a priority any longer. “Our business was off 40 percent,” says Bill. “People came in for an appetizer, instead of an entrée,” adds Kim. “They didn’t order from the bar; they didn’t order desserts.” Bill recalls a few layoffs and no staff raises, but mostly, “the stress level was unbelievable. It almost did us in.”
Starting a restaurant, while drawing up a business plan on a bar napkin, upset at the service or some chintzy portion, always makes sense and seems easy. For you and me. The reality, of course, is what the Volks have faced, successfully, over 25 years: menu pricing, suppliers, costs, inventory, budgeting, location, accounting, cash flows, staff, training, waste, marketing, managing the bar, undeserved social media reviews, delivery and takeout and all kinds of other things. It takes a toll. Bill Volk had a heart attack last year and had to take time away, but this enabled Tanner Volk to take on a greater role. Restaurant demographics are changing as well. Younger diners appreciate good food, but not always in the manner that their parents did. “Restaurants aren’t going to be the same in 20 years,” Bill says, “Brick and mortar buildings and labor are expensive. Younger people like to walk up to a counter and order food and take it home, or have it delivered. Amazon changed retail. Uber is changing the restaurant business.”
No matter. Inaslong as there’s a Volk in the kitchen, I’ll have some of the green chile soup. Those spinach enchiladas look good, too. And yes, please: a wedge of that peanut butter pie.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
