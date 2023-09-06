OPINION: Canada’s wildfires are a country away but affect Colorado in multiple ways

The North American boreal forest, a sprawling terrain of spruces, firs, and lakes, is the world’s largest remaining undisturbed forest, covering more than one billion acres in Canada. Fires, propelled by climate change, are mottling the usually green and blue landscape with orange flames and black burn scars from coast to coast.

So far, the fires have scorched nearly 40 million acres, which is an area roughly equal to two-thirds of Colorado. Several firefighters have died, and thousands of people have been evacuated. The fires have affected 93 First Nations, who are especially impacted because their traditions and culture are intertwined with the forest. And although they are thousands of miles away, Canada’s wildfires are impacting Colorado.



Tags