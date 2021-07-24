Montrose County Fair and Rodeo has a rich history that dates back 135 years. Over the years the fair has changed and adapted to promote engagement, but one thing has remained constant—agriculture is king. Growing up in the valley, my world revolved around agriculture. Whether it was farming or ranching or growing hay, I knew very few people whose families were not involved in agriculture. Today’s Montrose County, however, is different. Agriculture may not be as visible today as it was in the past, but it is vitally important to the economy and the community. To me, the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo is a celebration of the agricultural roots of our area and a reminder of the importance of ag.
The community’s support is important to the fair and there are many ways to help. You can cheer on the children and 4-H groups in the parade, watch the Junior Livestock Shows as the children showcase their projects, get a tour of the barns to learn more about the animals, join one of the many informative lunch and learn sessions, enter the open show, attend the Buck It Bull Riding, enjoy local vegetables and meat at the Root to Tip dinner, and finish your fair year with the junior livestock auction and CPRA Rodeo.
I was once one of the young children showing and selling steers and lambs in the Ouray County Fair (the closest fair for my family). This effort is no small task, and has grown even more competitive and involved as the years have passed. Aside from the daily chores of caring for an animal, these projects represent so much more. The animals that are shown in the fair represent children who will be the future farmers and ranchers of our community who have learned to care for livestock; the future business owners and entrepreneurs who have learned to balance their books and invest wisely; the future community leaders who have learned the importance of showcasing their hard work and reflecting on lessons learned. I ask that you support the future of our community in the junior livestock auction. You can bid on an animal, support through a $20 add-on or join the Stockmen’s Buyers Club to help set a floor price for all animals.
I would like to recognize and thank the members of the Montrose County Fair Board for the hard work over the past year: Luke Kimble, Halli Jo Smith, Shawnita Caswell, Kelsey Klock, Tyler Wallace, Cody Brown, Matt Box, Charles Walker, Kimberlee Wilson, Chris Cohick, Jessica Homewood, and Andrea Stone. Serving on the fair board is an important task in helping to define policy, set schedules, and most importantly, running the junior livestock auction.
To learn more about the fair and rodeo, please visit montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com for a complete schedule. You may reach me at kcaddy@montrosecounty.net or 970-249-7755. I hope to see you all at the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo!
