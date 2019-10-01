Mark your calendars for the weekend of Oct. 11–13, then be ready to head “down south” to Ridgway, for three jam-packed days of activities commemorating 50 years since the filming of the famous “True Grit,” starring John Wayne. True Grit, filmed by Paramount Studios, was the only film for which Wayne received an Academy Award throughout his acting career.
Wayne’s son Ethan, who is with the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, recently spent time in Ridgway preparing for this exciting event, along with Fox Greenberg Public Relations New York.
On Saturday, October 12, a 10K run/walk, “Run with Grit,” sponsored by The John Wayne Cancer Foundation, will begin at 8 a.m. and needs to end by 1 p.m. on the spectacular Last Dollar Road between Ridgway and Telluride. Mattie’s Ranch, which appears in True Grit, is located on the Last Dollar. Race participants will run through the iconic San Juan Mountains, passing rustic ranches and will have an up close and personal view of the True Grit ranch.
For a link to more information regarding the race, go to https://johnwayne.org//jwgs-ridgway/. Be a part of something huge, right here at home! Participants will receive an official shirt, “We fight cancer with GRIT.” Doesn’t that just shout “John Wayne” himself? Finishers will all receive a “medal” that also doubles as a campfire mug.
You’re not a runner? How about volunteering to help at water stations, packet pickup at the start and finish line and more? A perfect way for students to earn their community service hours and also go home with a shirt and a John Wayne series hat.
You could also donate or be a fundraiser. Because the True Grit Anniversary 10K will benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, every step taken will help advance the fight against cancer research and programs. Do your part to save lives.
The filming of this movie locally in the 1960s was huge for all of us living here at the time. Some were extras, some were stand-ins; some rented out their horses or wagons. Hartwell Park was a buzz of activity all day every day. Many spent days observing the filming and evenings trying to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor or actress on the streets of Montrose — in restaurants, grocery stores or the bowling alley.
Both John Wayne and Glen Campbell were very personable — just regular people! Campbell had “supper” in my sister and brother-in-laws home more than once. Wayne gave my little first grade great-niece a thrill when she was with her parents in J.C. Penney’s to buy a pair of shoes. She was at that age where she was missing her front teeth and was very shy. The Waynes, father and son, happened to be in the shoe department at the same time, because they were shopping for a new pair of cowboy boots for Ethan.
Wayne took the shy little girl on his knee and started visiting with her, bringing out a smile, then telling her “That’s the prettiest smile I’ve ever seen.” And that became a gift she will never forget.
Many, many activities are planned in conjunction with the Grit Run. The Ridgway Old West Fest will be one of the biggest events ever, with almost everyone in Ridgway taking part. Check it out online at this link: https://ridgwaycolorado.com/things-to-do/events/old-west-fest.
Are you aware that our very own artist, the beloved Bob DeJulio, was the official Paramount True Grit specialty painter for True Grit? He will be featured in a personal appearance at the Ranch History Museum from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.
As I said, everyone in Ridgway will be taking part – the Railroad Museum, Ranch History Museum, now located in what was the former Denver and Rio Grande train depot building that was featured in the movie, the Ridgway Railroad Museum with their Galloping Goose Car — and more. Tune in next Tuesday on the History Page for more stories of filming of True Grit and the upcoming anniversary celebration.
Marilyn Cox, a native of Montrose County, grew up on a farm and was always surrounded by countless family members who instilled the love of family and history. She retired from the Montrose County School District and, for 21 years, served as curator of the Montrose County Historical Museum.
