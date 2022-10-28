The Montrose County Republican Central Committee’s reason for censuring Don Coram makes sense. He’s a Republican who still holds office as a state senator and who endorsed two Democratic candidates. His party isn’t pleased with his actions, and this was predictable for those devoted to the GOP.
In September 2021 at the Republican Central Committee, Coram was the final speaker when elected officials were allotted time to give updates regarding their office. But for Coram, it was time to defend himself from what he perceived as attacks that happened in prior meetings, when he wasn’t in attendance.
It felt like a celebrity roast with Coram in the hot seat, but instead of jokes, there was harsh criticism. Among other actions, what put him on the hot seat was his LGBTQ+ voting record and his support of a sex-ed bill that he says he made better by working with the Dems.
Coram often says it’s better to have a seat at the table than to be on the menu. There was blood in the water, and the sharks were circling.
By endorsing Adam Frisch for Colorado District 3 representative over the apple of the Republicans’ eye, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, and endorsing Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser for Colorado attorney general, Coram did a cannonball right in the middle of the shark-infested waters. He landed on their menu.
Coram rises from the water, just out of reach of the sharks’ steely jaws, and back onto the boat. Coram cracks wise of his critics, and he doesn’t care. After Boebert captured the majority of the primary votes in Montrose County, it seemingly gave Coram the liberty to go with his conscience rather than go along to get along.
In an Oct. 20 Montrose Daily Press story, Coram makes a good point about the hypocrisy of the Republican Party and Donald Trump.
Trump denounced Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea as a “Republican in name only” (RINO) and said, “MAGA doesn’t vote for stupid people with big mouths.”
From the story: “Coram said that Trump’s words were a ‘quasi-endorsement’ of Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who O’Dea is challenging. ‘What actions are going to be taken here?’ Coram asked.”
Who should MAGA vote for? Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet? Should they not vote at all? Feels a bit like the Georgia Senate runoff in 2020. Trump’s cronies carried his water on election fraud and urged Georgia Republicans not to vote.
The Democrat Raphael Warnock won, which gave the Democrats the edge in the Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote. While it appears that the House could flip to the Republicans after Nov. 8, the Senate is too close to predict. The pundits and polls show O’Dea gaining ground; he needs all the help he can get to defeat Bennet. The MAGA backlash over O’Dea’s assertion that he wouldn’t support Trump in the 2024 primary (he even went so far as to say Trump shouldn’t run) is all about Trump and not about what’s best for the party.
I don’t expect the Montrose County Republicans to censure Trump, but Montrose County Republican Chair Scott Riba’s response that, “(Coram) can address the Republican National Committee,” was weak.
On the heels of Trump’s statement about O’Dea, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed O’Dea. Trump called the endorsement a mistake. DeSantis, as it stands now, could be Trump’s closest competitor for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, if both decide to run.
Shouldn’t the local Republican Party, or even the state party, come out and at least make a statement about Trump’s posts? To leave no doubts for the forever-Trumpers? Maybe they could say something like, “We’re Republicans first and MAGA last; vote O’Dea.” Shouldn’t there be some direction from on high that refutes Eric Trump’s statement that his father has changed the party and it’s no longer the Republican Party but the Trump Party?
Who should the Republican voters listen to? DeSantis or Trump? It’s easy to admonish Coram. It appears difficult for the party leaders to stand up to Trump, which they need to do. After all, the balance of the Senate is on the line, or are they happy to have West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin do their bidding for them? Is “the inflation reduction act” that distant of a memory for Republicans?
Dennis Anderson is publisher of the Montrose Daily Press.