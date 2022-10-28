The Montrose County Republican Central Committee’s reason for censuring Don Coram makes sense. He’s a Republican who still holds office as a state senator and who endorsed two Democratic candidates. His party isn’t pleased with his actions, and this was predictable for those devoted to the GOP.

In September 2021 at the Republican Central Committee, Coram was the final speaker when elected officials were allotted time to give updates regarding their office. But for Coram, it was time to defend himself from what he perceived as attacks that happened in prior meetings, when he wasn’t in attendance.



