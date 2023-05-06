Petition questions superintendent’s performance, alleges cases of toxic environment

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the Circle of Concern and the Circle of Influence, two concepts introduced by Stephen Covey in his book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”

The main difference between these two concepts is that the Circle of Concern refers to things that we care about or are worried about, while the Circle of Influence refers to things that we can control or impact.



Tags