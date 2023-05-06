I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the Circle of Concern and the Circle of Influence, two concepts introduced by Stephen Covey in his book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.”
The main difference between these two concepts is that the Circle of Concern refers to things that we care about or are worried about, while the Circle of Influence refers to things that we can control or impact.
There is a lot to be worried about in the United States right now, especially when it comes to public education.
However, I believe the concerns that parents, specifically parents in Montrose County, have about public education are not the things that we see repeatedly in the media. I talk to a lot of parents and community members on a regular basis and can sum up the concerns I hear about into the following categories in order of priority:
1. Safety and security: Many parents worry about the safety and security of their children while they are at school, especially in light of school shootings, bullying, or other incidents of violence.
2. Academic performance: Parents worry about how their child is performing in school and whether their school experiences will set them up for success as an adult.
3. Health and well-being: Parents want to ensure that their kids are not only physically healthy, but also emotionally sound, have positive relationships with their peers and teachers, exhibit self-advocacy skills, display confidence, and can manage stress effectively.
There is a completely different list of concerns that the national media, and sometimes local media, would like you to believe. According to some of these loud media voices, our parents are concerned about instructors teaching CRT (Critical Race Theory), litter boxes in schools, gender equity and indoctrination.
I have no intention of dismissing these concerns, as they sound quite concerning when they are reported with such passion. However, as the superintendent of our district, I can confidently say that these issues are not a concern within our schools. Please do not believe the rumors you hear.
We are not teaching CRT, we do not have litter boxes in our schools, we support all students without discrimination and do not plan or deliver instruction on controversial or sensitive subjects without parental consent.
We teach our students to be critical thinkers, problem solvers, and to treat each other with respect, humanity, and decency.
I urge you, whenever you have questions or you process information regarding our schools that doesn’t seem right or makes you angry, reach out to your neighborhood school or our school district office to get credible answers to any questions you may have.
Part of empowering our community, our parents, our grandparents, our children, and all stakeholders is the importance of combating and refuting misinformation when you see and hear it.
It is important to keep our eye on our Circle of Influence as we focus on our local culture and the things that truly matter to our community. We prioritize providing a safe and welcoming learning environment that promotes academic excellence and fosters the social and mental health well-being of our students.
Our schools are not promoting any specific ideology or agenda, but rather focusing on equipping our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in life and be successful in a rewarding career.
I encourage our community to visit our schools, meet our educators, and see first-hand the exceptional educational experiences that our students receive.
Have you seen our new Career Guide that outlines our renewed focus on Career Pathways? You should! It’s on our website: mcsd.org.
Did you hear about the amazing Construction Trades Fair that all our sophomores attended last month? Check out the pictures on our Facebook page! Did you know that we are adding full time art and music to our elementary schools next year? Exciting!
It is true that we have real problems that require innovative solutions. But we have a variety of options for our students: an excellent staff, amazing community, and a strategic plan to guide our work.
The students in Montrose County deserve the best educational experience and we are committed to providing that for them. Thank you for your continued support of the students and staff of Montrose County School District.
Carrie Stephenson is the superintendent of the Montrose County School District.