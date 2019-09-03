Good morning, Montrose!
Butter Side Up……It would have been the lede in my game story. Too, cue up the theme music for ‘SportsCenter.’ Friday night last, Montrose was up 14-zip over Grand Junction Central when kicker Aaron Dietrich booted a perfect onside kick, say 12 yards, recovering the ball himself. The whole stadium didn’t see it coming — the other team, the other coaches, the fans. You’re not supposed to call anything in football “clever,” but that’s what it was, wholly unexpected. On the very next play, Emmert Kastendieck scampered 50-plus yards for a touchdown, the first of his two that night. That onside kick — some trickery coming so early in the game, the first game of the season — really put the Warriors off their biscuit; they were never the same. Rattled, undone. The Notebook’s sat in on a ton of high school football and has never seen an onside kick in the first quarter so perfectly executed and to such effect……More Praise for Mister Kastendiek……Glad to see him suited up in pads and a helmet. I watched him play baseball last spring for Montrose. He can hit, play the outfield, but especially run the base paths. If you’re in line at the concessions and he’s coming to bat, he’ll score before you’ve started in on your hot dog. He’s that fast. Would believe that some defensive coordinator on the MHS schedule, say Durango, maybe Fruita, is already thinking about how to defend against number 2.
Life’s Better with Live Music……The Montrose Music Series closes out Season Five Friday night, (Sept. 6) with Felix Y Los Gatos from Albuquerque. It’s a gumbo of Tex-Mex, Cajun and blues. Ghost River Band will open at 6 p.m. At the Black Canyon Golf Course. The concert is free, courtesy of local sponsors……Note of Thanks……For 20 years, Dave Bowman been promoting local music all over the city – the Pavilion, Turn of the Century, the Elks’ Club, local cafes and bars. Featuring Grammy winners (Tim O’Brien) and those who should’ve won (Joe Ely, Tommy Castro, Dave Stamey) and many others. This summer’s (MMS) lineup was terrific, featuring R&B, funk, rock-and-roll, country. People dance, kids run around on the grass, friends and neighbors catch up with each other, couples canoodle. Many just sit and listen. It’s a night out on a typically salubrious summer evening. Free of charge. For Dave, I can believe there’s heavy lifting. For starters, there’s the negotiating and referencing with the artists and their representatives. Then, the soliciting of local sponsors (never, ever easy hereabouts). There’s lining up vendors, coordinating volunteers, hiring opening acts, etcetera and etc. Colorado five years ago embraced The Doobage (Amendment 64) and to my knowledge, there hasn’t been any sort of awkward, law-enforcement incident. We’ve all behaved apparently. He catches flak now and then from the Bench Sitters, maybe because he’s the mayor, maybe because there’s a lot of people having a lot of fun. Thanks, Dave……MDP Alumni……I keep in touch with former staff members. Was blessed to share the same atmosphere with news reporter Scott Schwebke for 20 years, first in North Carolina, then in Montrose, 1997-2006. These days, he’s an investigative reporter with the Orange County Register’s SoCal Watchdog, a five-person investigative unit. In recent years, Scott and his team have received investigative and public service journalism honors for uncovering malfeasance in public schools, immigrant detainee centers, alcohol/drug rehabilitation “mills.” The awards were from the California News Publishers Association and two other nationally recognized press organizations. Recently, Scott’s byline was on a page one story uncovering sexual harassment and a subsequent cover-up in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. While he and Better Half Lisa and daughter Lauryn lived in Montrose, they were active in the community and their church. These days, Scott and Lisa they spoil their grandson, Jaxson, and attend just about every big rock concert that rolls through southern California and LAAngels games. Scott’s pure-dee journalist and reporter.
Second Sunday Cinema……The music that came from Laurel Canyon – The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Jackson Browne, the Mamas and the Papas – is the centerpiece of the film, “Echo in the Canyon,” this month’s feature of Second Sunday Cinema. Imagine interviews and live performances. The movie website Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 94 percent approval, so there you go. It’s rated PG-13 and begins at noon in the comfy confines of the Penthouse Theater, downtown Montrose.
I see by the paper……There’s a new report out about how American workers in the workplace are overly caffeinated, sugared up and by mid-afternoon, facing a slump. A nod-off, or a quick nappy-time is necessary. If you’re caught, you’ve got to tell the boss something. To wit:
• 3. “They told me at the blood bank this might happen.”
• 2. “This is just one of those ‘power naps’ they rave about in that management course you sent me to.”
• 1. (Raise your head slowly), and say, …. “in Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
