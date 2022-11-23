One of the more fascinating races in recent memory has to be the 2022 race for the seat in Colorado House District 3.
When the final district maps were approved CD3 moved to a 9% favor of the Republican candidate. It was a foregone conclusion that incumbent Lauren Boebert would win re-election. As Lee Corso would say on College GameDay, “Not so fast, my friend.”
After eliminating her primary challenger, State Sen. Don Coram, it would be up to Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to unseat her. A self-proclaimed moderate who barely won his primary in June held to the belief that he could pull the upset, and he almost did.
Last Friday, Frisch conceded a hotly contested race. He fell short by 594 votes after overseas and cured votes were included. All counties in the district reported those votes on Thursday except for Otero. Their count came in early Friday. Frisch started that Thursday behind Boebert by 1,122 votes. He cut that lead by nearly half.
Monitoring the Colorado Secretary of State website as the day unfolded was gripping. The first few counties reported around noon and Boebert’s lead extended. But then came Boebert’s home county Garfield, which would favor Frisch by 218 votes, the largest differential for any candidate.
Montrose reported a difference of 88 votes in Boebert’s favor while Delta followed shortly after with 30 also in favor of Boebert. The two district’s largest counties — Pueblo and Mesa — had yet to report. Pitkin, Frisch’s home county, came in with an additional count of 137 in his favor. Smaller counties were coming in as well, shrinking Boebert’s lead.
Pueblo would later report in with another 123 favoring Frisch but no Mesa yet. The trend was that counties who originally voted in favor of a candidate would add to those totals.
I thought for sure Mesa County would push Boebert’s count out of reach for Frisch. I was wrong. Mesa came in at a 58-vote difference in favor of Frisch, bucking the trend.
Boebert went into the day leading Mesa County with nearly 58% of the vote. Boebert’s overall lead would never dip below 500 and all that was left were a few smaller counties, leaving me with the conclusion that it was all over except for a recount.
That night at an event I attended, the race was the topic of discussion: Complaints that it shouldn’t take this long to count votes. That there is something wrong with the process.
It was frustrating to hear. My response was that it wasn’t the system that failed. It actually prevailed and should be heralded. The cliche of every vote counts was not a cliche in this race. Nor is it in any race.
I also contend that instead of blaming the election system one should blame the Republican candidate whose district should have been called on Nov. 8 or no later than Nov. 9. Again this district favored her by 9% on paper. But this is why we go through the process.
Lauren Boebert and candidates of her ilk are starting to get rejected, or at least given a clear message on their tactics. This goes for both sides of the aisle. It may work in the primary, but in the General Election, there are too many unaffiliated and moderate voters who are not adhering to the extremist rhetoric. It’s time for both parties to turn down the heat. The message from the voters nationwide is clear. Get to work!
In an interview with KRDO’s Josh Helmuth, Boebert admitted it was time to cool the rhetoric and with the Republicans controlling the House she believes it will happen. Her social media posts are not as frequent and more on point since the election.
But in the same interview, she claimed Frisch ran on similar policies that she did, securing the border, favoring Second Amendment rights and supporting oil and gas production.
“But those were lies,” she claimed.
There’s no basis for that claim. And that’s the type of talk that needs to stop. Broadcast what you believe in, call out your opponent on differences, I’m all for it, but don’t project what you don’t know. Not everything has to be a cutting remark about the other side or presented as a dramatic event. Take the pitch down a bit and be a statesperson.
I’ve been asked what’s the advantage for Frisch to concede prior to the recount. Well, it’s the reality of the situation. A recount, although it’s state law and will be done, won’t change the outcome.
Frisch in his statement last Friday morning emphasized his faith in the electoral system. He encouraged his supporters to not donate to any funds that says will help the recount process. In this economy he urged them to save their money for things like gas and groceries.
I believe we haven’t seen the last of Adam Frisch and it’s to his advantage to walk away from this election gracefully. Live to fight another day.
Again the message is clear from the voters. Stay above the fray and out of the mud. Political actors are going to be rejected or at least placed into the fight of their political lives.
Is the message received? We shall see.
Dennis Anderson is group publisher for Wick Communications, Alaska and Colorado. He can be reached via email at dennis.anderson@frontiersman.com