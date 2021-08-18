Good afternoon, Montrose.
Butter Side Up……Colorado Mesa University-Montrose is celebrating its 30th year as a branch campus of CMU. CMU-Montrose opened officially July 1, 1991. Before, it known as the Montrose Higher Education Center. Classrooms in these early years were located in City Hall, Montrose High School and then on east Main, near Turner Automotive. The school moved into what was the former Morgan School and Montrose Regional Library in the early 2000s.
Today, there are 300 full-time students at CMU-Montrose with 274 degree and certificate programs offered through Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College. A student can earn a welding certificate or an MBA. Programs are diverse.
“CMU-Montrose has steadily grown over time. We’re able to offer degree-seeking students flexibility and a core education, and for others wanting certificates that will lead to jobs with higher wages,” said Steve Metheny, the campus director who began his duties in May.
Metheny is an alum. He moved to Montrose in 1981 with his family after getting an electrical engineering degree from New Mexico State University. He earned his master’s degree through the Montrose Higher Education Center. He began teaching at CMU-Montrose in an adjunct role in 1991, instructing students with disciplines in math, computer science and business. Metheny is best-known for long tenure with Delta-Montrose Electric Association, 37 years, before retiring. His last position was vice-president of power supply.
One of Metheny’s strengths is his connectivity, access and recognition of local business, education, and political leaders. The old chestnut, “he knows everybody,” is apt with Metheny, 63.
“I check in with local manufacturers trying to determine their needs. I check with Montrose Memorial Hospital. I check-in with the local high schools,” added Metheny. “They know me and what we’re trying to accomplish at CMU-Montrose.”
Montrose High School has college credit programs with CMU, tuition-free. Metheny also touts how there’s a great deal of available scholarship money within easy reach. CMU-Montrose partners are the City of Montrose, which has assisted with the school’s expansion and the Montrose Regional Library as its landlord. Montrose Memorial Hospital in 2011 donated $150,000 to the school for additional medical training equipment. The city and Montrose County are generous donors to the Montrose Success Fund which is financial aid for students to jump-start study towards a degree or certificate.
Metheny speaks matter-of-factly about the challenges ahead: enrollment, infrastructure, curricula. “We have to reach out to the Latino community here. We have to be able to earn their trust, and be able to say, ‘come learn a skill’ with us,’” said Metheny.
Over time, infrastructure needs that have been talked of include on campus food services and childcare. John Marshall, CMU’s first alumni president who took over from Tim Foster earlier this year, was in Montrose last month doing meets-and-greets. In regard to curricula, outdoor recreation manufacturing has landed big in Montrose, given the Colorado Outdoors development. CMU-Montrose offers machining skills, but there are few students. “We have to take a hard look at whether to keep some programs, or continue to reinforce successful ones, like nursing.” Nursing degrees and healthcare certifications are the school’s most recognized programs.
“CMU-Montrose has built a lot of community integration over time,” said Metheny recalling the past campus directors and their contributions. “Each step we’ve made has been progressive. We want to keep doing that.”
I See by the Paper……The busiest local sports pages that I’ve read – and I’ve read a bunch of them – are from Wayne Crick. He retired after 30 years with the Delta County Independent, notably as the sports editor. There was a reception in his honor last week which attracted hundreds of friends, co-workers and fans. And he had a ton of fans, including myself. I’ve read from afar and admired the breadth and depth of his coverage. He got everything and everyone in there, it seemed. The DCI sports section was frequently four and five pages, thick with local coverage and photos.
Crick was a throwback to an earlier day in community newspapering. The last of a kind, possibly. It helped that Crick, 77, was a longtime teacher and coach in Delta. The assimilation into the sports editor’s job, given his sources and recall, made him a natural. He wasn’t a fancy writer, but the stories always included the score, who scored what and how, a dose of color and when the next game is. His photography wasn’t fancy either, mostly the line-‘em-up, left to right variety. Yet Crick’s commitment to local sports was likely found attached to a family’s refrigerator or in a scrapbook. He treated smaller, individual sports like golf, tennis, cross-country, with equanimity. Given his rich institutional memory, it’s easy to imagine former publishers and editors just leaving him alone, letting him do his thing.
In too many community newspapers these days, sadly, sports coverage slips to reporters with little attachment to the community, who won’t be around too long before moving on to the next job. Can they “do” sports, or “handle” a camera, the candidates are asked during the job interview.
So it’s special for a community to have had a bona fide sports editor. Walking away from community journalism is hard. (The symbol -30- is newspaper-speak for “end of story.”) Crick will likely have some withdrawal pangs when there’s a whiff of autumn, or the sound of Delta’s marching band. Hopefully, he’ll be involved in some regard. Maybe a column. For certain, it’ll be local.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
