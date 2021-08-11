Good afternoon, Montrose.
No one had to wait an hour before swimming into today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up…….Dee & Phoung, a couple of locals so well-known their first names suffice, opened up Coffee Trader number five Monday in Grand Junction. 2566 Patterson Road.
Dee and Phuong opened the original on east Main in 1999 and later added locations at the Montrose Regional Airport and on Fifth Street. Earlier this year they opened number four in Gunnison. Not only are Dee (Coram) and Phuong (Nguyen) shrewd in business, they’re lifetime members of the LMC. (Laughter & Merriment Club.)
Congrats!
••••••
Whatzis?......Let me see if I’ve got this straight. You can get a homemade, artisan, one-at-a-time chocolate bonbon with an artisan, locally distilled bourbon liquid center? Chocolate and bourbon in the same bite?
Holy John Barleycorn! ‘Tis so, this local biz synergy.
They’re available from Alpen Confections. Storm King Distillery is the partner. “One lady came in and bought 40,” says co-owner Mike Shaefer. “She was having an event.”
Alpen Confections opened in February and is starting to stretch. They’re providing the red wine chocolate ganache for Mesa Winds Winery in Hotchkiss.
For a few years, I bought liquor filled chocolates for pals and advertisers. They had an uncertain provenance. These guys, however, Alpen and Storm King, are catty-corner at Grand Avenue and West Main.
••••••
Tip of the Visor……Montrose brought out the good china and silverware last week with the AJGA Open. It was held at the Bridges and was presented by the City of Montrose. Some leftovers, to wit:
• Enlisting volunteers for whatever event always difficult. Lori Bollig and Susan Wittman were cited for having an army of helpful citizens enabling the golfers and their families to feel welcomed.
• The field of 78 had an international vibe with four countries represented. Most golfers (31) came from throughout Colorado. Texas was represented by 16 players and there were 12 from California. There were more than 50 ranked AJGA players with eight committed to college golf programs.
• One of the California golfers was Zachery Pollo, 17, the boys bracket champion with a 12-under par 201. One round of his was a 60. As in sixty. Six zero. Most golfers I know shoot 60 with about five or six holes left. He’d like to come back next year. Bridges GM/PGA pro Eric Feely will have to “Zachery-proof” the 7,000-yard, Nicklaus-designed course. One young lady, Mallory Mathews, vying for the girls’ championship, shot three-straight days of 68. That’s nine-under-par and was runner up. Montgomery Ferriera of Tacoma, Wash., who carded a 62 on the final round, won her last AJGA event. She’s headed to the University of Notre Dame’s golf program.
• One set of parents from Katy, Texas, who followed their son around was likely typical of many visitors. They came days early, getting to know the city, the course. They were surprised and appreciative of the beauty of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. (“I didn’t know it was even there,” two parents told me.) One father from Houston even kicked the tires of the local real estate and wasn’t frightened. It’s hot in Katy this time of year, so I’ve heard.
• One observer noted how the tournament was “serious business.” The body language and grimaces belied big travel expenses and college scholarships as part of the deal. Yet one golfer looked like he was enjoying the competition and atmosphere. Noah Richmond was the “low Montrosean,” with a 217 score. There were four Montrose qualifiers. Richmond, a 15-year-old sophomore at MHS, was the Baddest Cat in the Alley Thursday, shooting a final round 67 and received the low-round award from City Manager Bill Bell. It was Richmond’s first AJGA event. His parents, Jeff and Dana Richmond, were with him on every shot, watching their progeny from a distance. No whoop-whoops. “They’re great supporters of me,” said Richmond of a faithful Mom and Dad.
••••••
One More Shot of Caffeine……Unique idea. Bring a new school backpack to the Coffee Traders either on Main or Fifth Streets, filled with healthy snacks, and get a free beverage. (Monday morning, the Notebook was all in for a peach smoothie.) The backpacks will be distributed to local schoolchildren.
