‘Diplomacy’, ‘International Trade’, ‘Exports/Imports’, ‘Global Business Relations’..... These terms may seem foreign to many Western Colorado entrepreneurs, but they shouldn't be!
The world is a small place and our side of the divide should have the same opportunities and access to foreign markets as Front Range businesses. With the expansion of the Grand Junction Airport, improvements along I-70, and the CHIPS Act, the Grand Valley is well positioned to see foreign direct investment and entrepreneurs rapidly increase exports. Western Colorado should also take advantage of the exchange of ideas from different parts of the world, and improve on good ideas.
Good things come from collaboration and compromise. Working together, Grand Valley pillar business organizations including: the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Junction Economic Partners, the Business Incubator, Colorado Mesa University, Club 20, and a host of business sponsors, came together to organize a once in a blue moon International Trade and Export Symposium on Sept. 14 at the Grand Junction Convention Center, called “The World Comes to Grand Junction.”
This unprecedented International trade symposium has as its confirmed speakers, the honorable Consul-Generals of Colorado's largest trading partners: Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Taiwan, along with the Governor of Colorado, the US Dept. of Commerce, and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
There will also be a panel discussion lead by Rep. Rick Taggart with local CEOs who are already engaged in International business from the Grand Valley. Fledgling entrepreneurs and established area businesses in a foreign market will learn from these war stories, along with building valuable relationships.
The event will transition from international trade to Colorado affairs, as Gov. Jared Polis and his cabinet engage in a listening session from citizens from all walks of life.
On Friday, Sept. 15, the Foreign Consul-Generals will be on CMU's campus to talk about life as a diplomate, studying abroad opportunities (that day is the deadline for CMU students to apply for a study abroad program), and foreign relations in the United States. As a CMU alumnus, it is an honor to be able to help provide learning and engagement opportunities that even CU Boulder students can be envious about!
Many have asked, why did we invite foreign diplomates from our largest trading partners to the West Slope? To start, the consul-diplomatic corps based in Colorado has never met on the same stage on the Western Slope. Our businesses deserve to know about the resources of the state and federal government for exporting and launching a brand abroad, but also the benefits of foreign direct investment in Colorado, foreign tourists (they spend 5-times more than domestic tourists), and opportunities for Coloradoans to exchange ideas abroad to help make the West Slope a better place. Those who advance isolationism do not understand how interconnected we are to economy around the globe.
Over the past five years, I have had the honor of representing our part of Colorado in the State House and during that time have been able to develop connections with everyone from the Governor to the consul-generals of our largest trading partners and it is time to leverage those connections to help uplift the economies of Western Colorado. I highly encourage anyone thinking about how to export or trade with Canada, Mexico, Japan, Great Britain, or Taiwan to attend. To register, follow the link: https://events.gjchamber.org/sbaweb/events/events.asp?details=true&cale_id=17128&month=9/2/2023.
Rep. Matt Soper (R-Delta), has represented Delta and Mesa Counties in the Colorado House of Representatives since Jan. 2019. He serves as Ranking Member on the Judiciary Committee and Health and Insurance Committee. Rep. Soper is an alumnus of Colorado Mesa University and holds law degrees from the University of Edinburgh and the University of New Hampshire.