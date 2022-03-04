During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday, our congresswoman had to have her moment of attention.
While the president was leading to his announcement that the veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan would receive additional benefits for health issues — including cancer — they incurred as a direct result of their tour, Lauren Boebert heckled him about the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan at the hands of suicide bombers during our military exodus.
We should never forget the 13, and the departure from Afghanistan was an absolute debacle. The Biden administration should be held accountable. The deaths of those 13 and the many that died before them fall at the feet of many, including every president who served during the 20-year war. We should never be in the business of nation-building again. It’s not worth the cost of American lives.
Every soldier lost in that war, as in all wars, deserves to be honored. We should be reminded of their sacrifice. As a veteran myself, every death hits close to home. As the son of a man who served 21 years in the military including a tour in Vietnam and who was awarded two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart, honoring his service and all those who have served is high priority.
That injury dad received while defending the Black Virgin Mountain communication post was a bullet to the stomach. As a family, we were fortunate that it wasn’t a more tragic event. But I will tell you that 12 months in Vietnam affected him. According to my mom, he was never the same. He was a functional contributor to society but was haunted by his past. The things he did and had seen weren’t spoken of until late in life.
Using the 13 for political grandstanding is shameful. Interrupting the State of the Union address is poor form. Drawing attention away from an issue as important as veteran’s benefits for self righteousness is nothing more than selfishness.
But it had the effect that she often desires. She becomes the story. She lands herself on the conservative talk show circuit while avoiding the media in her district. Heckling the president during his speech is not an act of bravery, it’s cowardice, as is avoiding debates and open discussions with constituents who want answers and not rhetoric on low-hanging fruit issues in your own district. But preaching to the choir is Boebert’s standard operating procedure. She’d rather stand onstage at CPAC than answer legitimate questions regarding issues of importance here at home.
At some point she has to become a legislator and not a political character or an antagonist with no substance and no traction from her action. If the Republicans do win the House back and she is re-elected it should scare her straight. Then she would have no choice but to legislate. There will be no scapegoats for her inaction.
We’re less than four months from the primary and eight months from the General Election. It’s time for a more mature version of herself to show up. It’s time to stop embarrassing our district with self promoting antics. It’s time to stop hearing the chants of “you go, girl” and start hearing the voices who expected more and who still want more. Or it’s time for a change.