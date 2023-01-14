“This isn’t Washington, D.C.” - Matt Soper
On the first day of the Colorado legislative session it is customary to elect the Speaker of the House from the majority party. Typically the person is decided upon prior to the House meeting and the formal election is really just a formality with both parties voting for who the majority party has decided would be Speaker. For this session the Democrats who are in the majority currently with 41 members of their caucus vs 24 for Republicans.
Two new House members in the minority had a different idea by taking a page from a small number of Republicans in the federal House of Representatives. The Colorado Democrats had decided that Representative Julie McCluskie of Dillon would be the speaker for the 74th legislative session.
Representative Ken DeGraaf of Colorado Springs, who represents the 22nd District, nominated Scott Bottoms of Colorado Springs from District 15 for the speaker position; both are Republicans.
There was no chance that Bottoms would garner enough votes to take the seat from McCluskie but that wasn’t the point. DeGraaf in his nomination speech made it be known that he was following the Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives who during the election of the Speaker of the House voted in each of the 15 times a vote was heard stuck with their guy Hakeem Jeffries. He felt the State Republican caucus should have done the same.
The point of the nomination and subsequent vote would be for DeGraaf, a hope that the Republicans would stand in unity for their platform and values and all vote for Bottoms.
“This is by no means personal. I have no doubt that the speaker designated is a magnificent administrator, but the speaker also provides a vector for the proceedings of this chamber,” DeGraaf said. Then DeGraaf proceeded to explain his position citing upholding U.S. and State Constitutions, and a diatribe concerning the pro-abortion bill that was passed last session.
Bottoms accepted the nomination citing that he believes Republicans should stand for their values and principles. That they should never vote for a Democrat.
District 54 Republican Matt Soper, who represents parts of Delta County and Mesa County, entered the debate. “I rise in support of representative McCluskie. McCluskie is speaker not because she’s a Democrat, not because she’s from the majority party, because we have a tradition in the Colorado House of Representatives. And that’s one that for the first time was broken two years ago. There was a precedent set two years ago, but not a good precedent. Historically and in this institution, the Speaker of the House has been a unanimous vote by all the members because it’s a speaker for the entire chamber.
“And it’s really important that if someone like myself from the minority party comes to the speaker, I want her to know that she’s not just representing one party or one caucus, but she’s representing the entire chamber, the entire institution of the House of Representatives, and that she holds that above any partisan fray that we throw.”
Soper spoke with the Montrose Daily Press to add more insight into why the legislative body as a whole should have supported now Speaker McCluskie.
“The danger of what they put our caucus into is… we’re in a super minority. The Democrats have enough votes to override a gubernatorial veto. Even if we manage to get Gov. Polis on our side to veto something the House could vote to override his veto. That’s why it’s very important to use the power of persuasion to be able to show that we’re putting the institution first on the opening day of the session,” Soper stated.
According to Soper, the real vote for the Speaker of the House comes within the majority caucus and the vote on the floor is merely a pro forma vote. Just for clarity, every House member on the Western Slope voted for McCluskie including District 58 member Marc Catlin. McCluskie won by a final vote of 55-8.
Another point Soper made was that the federal legislative body is different from the state. He’s concerned that certain antics are beginning to leak into the State Legislature. In his view that’s a negative. It will make it hard to legislate for rural representatives.
During the past election we heard that there needs to be an elimination of the rural vs. urban divide in this state, but the fact of the matter is that we in rural Colorado live differently and have different needs than our urban counterparts.
With Republicans being in the minority and more in tune with the needs of rural Colorado we need legislators who will pick their battles to help us reach our goals. Martyrs need not apply and crossing their collective arms and saying no to everything will not be productive for our needs in regards to agriculture, water, expanding infrastructure and other important issues that affect rural life.
The minority certainly should voice their opinion on social issues but that’s going to be a focus for the Democrats. The hard truth is they have the votes to make whatever changes they see fit and that’s the bulldozer we’re in front of that Catlin spoke of during his campaign.
It will take finesse for the minority to be successful this session. Firebrand politics will not work at the state level.