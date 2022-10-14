Jessi Burg mug

Jessi Burg is founder of Outgrow Your Garage. She received her bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University and her master’s in environmental leadership from Naropa University. She built Outgrow Your Garage around her passion for accessible, affordable learning and inclusivity in the business world. 

More and more, you hear folks in Colorado talk about an “urban-rural divide.” They say that the issues that matter to people living on the Front Range aren’t the same issues that matter to people in the High Country, the Western Slope and the Eastern Plains. That just isn’t true. And our state’s affordable housing crisis is proof positive — whether you’re in Denver or Montrose or La Junta, the fact of the matter is the same: the path we are on isn’t sustainable and something’s got to give.

For the last 50 years, the cost of housing has outpaced the increase in wages. At the same time, we’ve built 40% fewer homes over the last 10 years, leaving supply dangerously low. As a result, more than half of Coloradans can no longer afford to live here — in any part of the state.



