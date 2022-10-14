Jessi Burg is founder of Outgrow Your Garage. She received her bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University and her master’s in environmental leadership from Naropa University. She built Outgrow Your Garage around her passion for accessible, affordable learning and inclusivity in the business world.
More and more, you hear folks in Colorado talk about an “urban-rural divide.” They say that the issues that matter to people living on the Front Range aren’t the same issues that matter to people in the High Country, the Western Slope and the Eastern Plains. That just isn’t true. And our state’s affordable housing crisis is proof positive — whether you’re in Denver or Montrose or La Junta, the fact of the matter is the same: the path we are on isn’t sustainable and something’s got to give.
For the last 50 years, the cost of housing has outpaced the increase in wages. At the same time, we’ve built 40% fewer homes over the last 10 years, leaving supply dangerously low. As a result, more than half of Coloradans can no longer afford to live here — in any part of the state.
86% of Coloradans say we must solve this housing crisis now. Thankfully, there is a sustainable solution on the ballot this November — Proposition 123 — and it’s important that Coloradans have the facts to make the decision that is right for them and for the communities that they care about.
As a former small business owner on the Front Range, and now as the operator of an 18-acre farm in Delta County, I know first hand the impacts that the affordable housing crisis has on employers and our local economies. Our businesses depend on hard working people to stay afloat, but more and more, employers are struggling to find and retain staff because housing prices are too high.Coloradans who have spent their lives here can’t find a safe and affordable place to raise their families, and the longer we wait to address this crisis, the more hardworking and skilled people are forced to move away.
With Proposition 123’s sustainable source of funding, we can expand home ownership opportunities for our vital workforce; help renters build wealth to become homeowners; require prioritized local review of building approvals; and help local governments increase the number of homes that Coloradans can afford by 3% every year. All without raising taxes.
The towns and cities that make Colorado great are struggling — but we have an opportunity this November to chart a new course. Colorado, and the Western Slope especially, have seen a lot of growth over the last few years, but the burdens and benefits of that haven’t been shared evenly. While the entire state needs to find ways to lower prices and make sure that folks can afford a place to live and raise their families, our unique regions require unique solutions. Proposition 123 will make that possible.
I support the measure because it will help provide funding directly to communities so that communities can decide what works best for their needs. Proposition 123 will make housing more affordable for working people, provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, lower rent, and support the construction of more affordable housing across Colorado.
To get this done, we’ll need all Coloradans’ support. If we choose to ignore this crisis further, prices will continue to skyrocket. Thrive Economics utilized Colorado Association of Realtors data to find that without action, by 2032, the median single-family home in Colorado will cost nearly $1.7 million, while rent could balloon to $2,700 per month. These numbers are simply out of reach for all of us who love this state and work hard to make it better.
We must make Colorado affordable for working Coloradans and vote yes on Prop 123 in November.
Jessi Burg is founder of Outgrow Your Garage. She received her bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University and her master’s in environmental leadership from Naropa University. She built Outgrow Your Garage around her passion for accessible, affordable learning and inclusivity in the business world.