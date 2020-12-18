Early Wednesday morning, The Vault Vintage and Consignment store burned in Ridgway. The store, located in the 100-plus year old historic old library building at 540 Clinton Street across from the historic bank building, is a total loss.
Ridgway, Ouray, Montrose and Log Hill fire departments responded, with a huge ladder truck pouring water down on the building in sub-zero darkness. It took crews nearly three hours to put out the fire by 5:30 a.m.
Sally Jo Ocasio is the owner of the store.
Ocasio had just settled her store in this new location days prior to the fire, moving from across the street where she had last been located in the old bank building.
Ocasio had moved her store three times in four years, from Ouray to Ridgway, and was gaining quite the reputation for her keen eye for artistic and vintage items.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Sally Jo when she first started her store in Ouray, where O’Toys is now located along Sixth Avenue. Words like energetic, passionate and artistic only begin to describe her talents.
Community support for Ocasio since the fire has been swift and compassionate.
That area in Ridgway is the site of the historic Hotel Mentone fire. The hotel was located at the corner of Clinton and Cora streets, and was once one of the social hubs of fledgling Ridgway.
In December 1891, for instance, Ridgway’s fire department held their holiday ball in the Mentone, a two-story hotel that sat prominently in town.
In August 1900, two socialites – Mrs. Amos Walther and Miss Annie Corbett – entertained “about forty-five invited guests from our city” with a grand ball at the Mentone, according to The Silverite-Plaindealer’s Aug. 10, 1900 edition.
By 1921, the Mentone was “for sale or rent, all furnished, prefer sell,” as the ad stated in the June 21, 1921 Montrose Daily Press.
Have you had a look at the real estate market lately in Southwest Colorado?
If you’re looking for a for sale sign, don’t linger too long or it’ll be gone.
Not only are the numbers of residential sales out the roof – excuse the pun – but the average sales price per residential transaction is busting doors down.
Excuse that one, too.
Let’s go around the southwest part of the state and look at residential sales, courtesy of year-to-date stats gathered by the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR).
In Ouray County, new listings are up 9.6 percent, with sold listings up 22.3%. The average sales price is up 25.1%.
In La Plata County, new listings are down 10%, with sold listings up 33.9%. The average sales price is up 18.3 percent.
In Archuleta County, new listings are down 6.1%, with sold listings up 31%. The average sales price is up 16.4%.
In Montrose County, new listings are down 7.8%, with sold listings up 7.4%. The average sales price is up 10%.
In San Miguel County, new listings are up 49.4%, with sold listings up 144%. The average sales price is up 86.4%.
In many areas of the state, including those counties just listed, new listings are down from prior year indicated a shortage of inventory.
According to CAR:
“High demand and a continually shrinking supply of homes available for sale across Colorado pushed active listing and overall inventory to all-time lows across the state and driving land sales in numerous markets, according to the latest monthly housing data from the Colorado Association of REALTORS® (CAR) which began tracking these figures in 2010. The 7,235 single-family homes and 3,266 townhomes/condos available in November statewide are down more than 60% and 46%, respectively from this time last year.”
Everything was moving along swimmingly in 1876. The Ouray Town Trustees (what the council was called then) had their first ever meeting in a cabin on Oct. 4, electing Milton Cline as president of the board of trustees. In four months, on Jan. 18, 1877, Ouray County was created and the county commissioners had their first meeting on March 7, designating the City of Ouray as the county seat. After Cline was elected president of the board, he was continuing the process of obtaining a patent from the U.S. government for the city, when in April 1877 the city elections came along. Every one of the board of trustees was voted out. Shocked and dismayed, the old board was beside itself and felt it had unfinished business that only it could resolve. They had all the knowledge of the process in place to make Ouray a city and believed the young upstarts who were elected lacked experience and know-how. So the old board just refused to step down and refused to turn over the books — in fact, it hid the books.
For nearly a year this went on, with each body declaring legal authority. It was so confusing that any property recordings required buyer and seller to get two signatures — Cline’s and Hubbard Reed’s, the newly-elected president of the board — as security against default. It wasn’t until April 1878, when a new board was elected, with neither Cline nor Hubbard appearing on the ballot, that Ira Y. Munn, a member of the original board, presented the third board with documents and papers related to the title of the town.The old books had been unearthed at a saw mill beneath a pile of sawdust.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
