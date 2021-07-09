It has always surprised me how hundreds and thousands of tourists flock each month to the same places. And it’s even more surprising how locals seem to do the same.
That’s how places like Blue Lakes, between Ridgway and Telluride, have gotten to where they are now.
“It’s become quite a popular area,” Ouray District Ranger Julie Jackson told the Daily Press on Thursday. “It’s not uncommon to see anywhere from 50 to 100 vehicles at the trailhead in one day.”
I found myself up that way with a friend recently, wanting to do the Blue Lakes Trail hike. Admittedly, I’ve never hiked it before but heard great things. We soon found the place was overrun: 50 to 100 cars seems like an understatement.
Opting for a late afternoon hike, we found campers perched all over the place, cars, campers and RVs everywhere. We decided on another trail.
Come to find out, overcrowding may be a bigger problem than just busy trails, though that can be a major problem when you’re trying to connect with nature.
“Obviously with COVID last year, we saw a huge increase in visitation across the district,” Jackson said. In campgrounds, use increased by as much as 200 percent.
That has led to safety issues, environmental degradation and illegal parking. And when we’re talking about conserving the natural beauty of western Colorado, none of that is a good sign.
Blue Lakes isn’t the only place with such issues. The Telluride Daily Planet has reported this summer ”the best-kept ‘secret’ on the internet,” Little Hawaii is facing similar issues. As people look to snap Instagram photos, environmental concerns arise.
That’s why the Telluride Open Space Commission, much like the National Forest Service, is looking to collect data on visitation and get an actual look at just how many people are visiting and what can be done to help conserve the lands.
That’s especially concerning, considering Telluride is used to hosting droves of visitors.
Don’t misunderstand. We’re talking about public land. It’s land meant to be used by people like you and me. But after last year’s pandemic, when tourism and trail usage skyrocketed, some lands are simply seeing too many people.
And people are going to continue to flock to trails in large numbers. Don’t expect that to change.
“We think once people have discovered that enjoyment, they’re going to continue to come,” said Reid Armstrong, public affairs specialist for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, to the Denver Post in January.
During the pandemic, people invested in RVs, outdoors equipment and the lot. They’re going to look to get their use out of those purchases. And, if we’re honest, once someone gets a taste of the outdoors, they just want more.
While it’s not shocking that more people are visiting and getting outside, it’s shocking that the trail and land usage is as concentrated as it is. In the GMUG National Forests alone, there are more than 3,500 miles of trails. In Colorado, the BLM is responsible for more than 8 million acres of public land.
With all that public land, why go to the same place you’ve always been? Some of the best hiking I’ve found has been simply driving through forest or BLM land and picking a spot.
As you choose your next outing, consider that maybe you want to help conserve local lands; and maybe you want to avoid the crowds anyway.
As for the leaders in charge of these trails and public lands, finding solutions sooner rather than later will be better for all of us in western Colorado.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.
