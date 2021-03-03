OPINION: Cookies for sale, library deliveries

Good afternoon, Montrose.
No one “jumped the line” to ensure the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Our Montrose Regional Library, faced with a number of pandemic-related alerts, social distancing and reduced hours, has managed to nonetheless flourish. They deliver.
Library director Paul Paladino said Monday there have been 1,500 deliveries to 1,500 homes, approximately, with 2,500 items arriving in a bag at a patron’s doorstep. That’s commitment and service.
Delivery days are Tuesdays and Friday. Books and library items can be ordered online or via phone by talking with a librarian. Curbside delivery is also available, Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Information: montroselibrary.org; or, 970-249-9656.
The Notebook dropped off a tub of books last week, gently read. (My military school librarian, Miss Hannah Willett, sternly advised me one day that it was a “sin” to dog-ear a book or write in the borders.)
One upside to pandemic behavior is reading more. Would believe the Friends of the Library, some 181 members strong, will have one helluva book sale when the green light arrives. Their twice-a-year sales are always well attended, with members getting the first crack at used books. Paladino says that Friends of the Library used books are available at the Country Flair store, 335 E. Main.
••••••
Girl Scout Cookies Alert……Those Thin Mints are just right coming out of the freezer in the middle of the night. Or the Samoas. In all, 12 varieties of Girl Scout Cookies. They’ve been sold since 1917.
Sunday morning, the Notebook spotted a friendly, organized offering at the intersection of Hillcrest and Sunnyside, near the roundabout.
Proud mom Melissa Crider daughter Aidan Crider of Troop 16232 were in business, fersure.
••••••
Dept. of Incidental (Canine) Info……Dogs are back at the White House, what with two German shepherds, Champ and Major. President George W. Bush had Barney to romp around the premises; President Clinton had Buddy. President Ford’s Golden Retriever was named Liberty. One of the more famous dogs was that of FDR, Fala.
So, what was the name of President Lincoln’s best friend? Fido.
••••••
Five reasons why newspapers have typos
• 1. Publishers and editors love telephone calls from retired English teachers.
• 2. Publishers would think the newspaper is overstaffed, if suddenly it was perfickt.
• 3. A high-priced consultant from out of town flew in and told the staff that the “correction-clarification” notice is one of the best-read features in the paper. Soon, there will be advertising next to it.
• 4. The news staff took a vote and said if talk radio doesn’t have to check facts, they shouldn’t have to either.
• 5. Staff is too busy planning the bake sale for the Liberal Local Media Conspiracy to effectively watch for typos.
• 6.
