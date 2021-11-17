Good afternoon, Montrose.
Not many upsides in being labeled a “hotspot.” In anything. Such is Montrose County with COVID escalations. It continues to disrupt community life, depress citizens and choke health care. Why, even Walmart last week closed its superstore for two days in order to give it a good scrubbin.’ That news fell like a ton of ventilators on the Old Hometown. (Recently, six of the seven ICU beds at Montrose Regional Health had COVID patients. There were seven other patients in surgical rooms.)
In order to lighten things up, the Notebook resurrected a few examples of “winning headlines” and “copy editor on holiday” misfires. Sources include Editor & Publisher magazine, American Journalism Review, the New Yorker and a slew of retired publisher pals no longer taking reader complaints or admonitions from the phone or summonses to the front counter.
WINNING HEADLINES
• ‘Headless Body in Topless Bar’
— New York Post, 1983. Still my favorite headline. It was about a gruesome killing by a sociopath in a New York bar. When the headline writer Vincent Musetto died in 2015, he was celebrated in a New York Times obituary.
• ‘Close, But No Cigar’
— New York Post, 1999, A story about how the Senate failed to convict President Clinton in the Monica Lewinsky imbroglio.
• ‘You Can Put Pickles Up Yourself’
— Washington Post, 1994. Editor Ben Bradlee’s favorite headline. A story about canning fruits and vegetables in the newspaper’s Style section.
• ‘Vikings Win with Cox Out’
— Minneapolis Star-Tribune, 1972. A story about placekicker Fred Cox being removed from a game with a hamstring injury. Cox (1938-2019), incidentally, invented the Nerf football.
• ‘Yuma Woman Gives Birth at Port of Entry’
— Yuma (Arizona) Daily Sun, 1995. A story about a woman delivering a baby at Yuma’s U.S./Mexico border crossing. (In other words, a sense of Yuma.)
• ‘Kurdish Refugees Choke Turdish Camp’
— The Guardian, 2014, A story about the Kurds overwhelming a refugee settlement in Turkey.
• ‘Governor’s Balls Bring a Little Glitz to Alaska’
— Anchorage Daily News, 2006. A story of Alaska’s hoi polloi dressing in gowns and tuxedos.
• ‘Amphibious Pitcher Makes Debut’
— East Oregonian, Pendleton, Oregon, 2015. Pitcher Pat Venditte of the Oakland A’s could pitch right or left-handed and apparently from underwater. Venditte pitched for six teams over five seasons in the major leagues.
• ‘Passersby Help Burn Victim’
— Montrose Daily Press, 2008. A story about a house fire and Good Samaritans providing help.
• ‘Dog Shoots Man’
— The Sheridan (Wyoming) Press, 2014. A story about a dog jumping into the front seat of a pickup truck and accidentally striking a loaded handgun and causing it to fire, injuring the driver.
• ‘Pentagon Pays $76 for Screw’
— Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, 1998. A story about a new government purchasing program.
• ‘Northwest College Picks Nose’
— The Northwest Trail, Northwest College, Powell, Wyo. 1999. A story about a former PRCA rodeo cowboy, Del Nose, being rehired to coach the Trappers.
COPY EDITOR ON HOLIDAY
CARSON CITY, Nevada — “A plan worked out by Nevada Assembly and Senate negotiators to raise various taxes won’t increase levies on independent contractors – prostitutes and newspaper deliverers, for example.” So wrote the Associated Press.
• ROANOKE RAPIDS, North Carolina — “Following a honeymoon trip to Cancum, Mexico, the couple will reside in Lexington, Kentucky.” From a wedding story on the society pages. (The local travel agent called first thing the next day to say thanks, her phone had been ringing off the hook.) – Daily and Sunday Herald.
• LITTLETON, North Carolina — The page one profile included, “he assists the chief financial officer and is responsible for reviewing investments and maintaining internal controls to protect hospital asses.” – Littleton Observer.
• BOGALUSA, Louisiana — Clumsy juxtapositions of unrelated photos to a story can cause dismay — and some giggles. The first co-ed softball league had started and there was a team photo of men and women on page one celebrating the first game. They were smiling broadly, waving, gesturing; a few were hugging. Obviously having a good time. It was published under a story about the school system’s summer sex education program. The headline: “Sex Ed Class Going Well” – Daily News.
• BUFFALO, Wyoming — There was an accident on a bridge north of town. The story read, “the bride was so narrow only one lane of traffic could be handed at a time.” – Buffalo Bulletin.
• ROANOKE RAPIDS, North Carolina – An editor will now and then put a “space holder” headline over copy and return to it later to write the real headline. There was a popular columnist, a retired educator, who wrote about local life. Sometimes, her storytelling went into the weeds and was hard to decipher. The editor, befuddled, wrote in the space holder: “WTF (spelling it out) is this about?” His phone rang, he got busy, people dropped by, and he became distracted, forgetting all about it. During the printing of that day’s edition, a press operator noticed the unusual headline and asked the editor, “WTF is this about?” About 3,000 copies were delivered before catching the error.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.