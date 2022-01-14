swag·ger
/ˈswaɡər/
verb
• walk or behave in a very confident and typically arrogant or aggressive way.
“he swaggered along the corridor”
Lauren Boebert, Colorado’s 3rd District member of the U.S. House, went to Congress with swagger, a sidearm on her hip, and not much else. She has been outspoken and has issued plenty of sound bites in the name of conservatism, without any meaningful ideas, legislation, or general acuity when it comes to understanding why she is in D.C. I had been willing to give her the benefit of the doubt about whether she could be an effective legislator.
My patience is now shredded.
Dennis Anderson, publisher of the Montrose Daily Press, borrowed a Yiddish word to describe what we have seen so far with Ms. Boebert:
schtick
/SHtik/
noun
INFORMAL
noun: schtick
• a gimmick, comic routine, style of performance, etc. associated with a particular person.
“there are many great comics who have based their stand-up shtick on observational comedy”
Anderson nailed it.
Given the lack of quick draw contests and truckers wanting a second cup of coffee, the congresswoman is left to raising funds, poking Nancy Pelosi with a stick (not a terrible thing), insulting people, and doing photo ops with anybody who will stand still long enough.
Others have had enough as well. Enter the fray, Colorado District 6 Sen. Don Coram. Coram is everything Boebert is not. He is a serious student of government, an accomplished and effective legislator even when the (R) team is outnumbered in the hallowed halls on Colfax Avenue.
Coram has thrown his thoroughly trampled Stetson into the ring, aiming to “primary” (the verb) Boebert back to Rifle. I endorse his efforts and wish him godspeed.
I have known the senator for a little more than three years. I have known only one other state level legislator in my lifetime, who was as resolute and effective as is Coram. Harold Giss, Arizona state senator from Yuma, was dedicated and effective to the point of his own bankruptcy. Harold was attending to the people’s business in Phoenix instead of his business back home.
Coram is a moderate, by his own words. His moderation and ability to work across the aisle is the reason that he is one of the most productive lawmakers whom I have ever seen. Hands across the aisle have garnered the senator a few slings and arrows from some folks back here in the home camp. But, in the long run, the Western Slope has gotten a fair deal and a good chunk of excellent representation from Mr. Coram. That makes him the right guy for this job.
Coram has an uphill battle over the next five and a half months. He starts at ground zero on fundraising, while his opponent has better than $2 million in her war chest. And make no mistake, as Doub-Ya used to say, war is the right word.
The war with Boebert actually started before the election in 2020, when Coram was anything but silent about Boebert’s abilities or her “schtick.” His disdain and opposition to her run got him more than a few catcalls from the back bench and his own constituents who were happy to see any Republican in the seat.
Now, he is putting his money, his life, his record, and himself on the line. He and I have not talked much about the run. I was at the Republican Women’s meeting when he first floated the idea. He had suggested it in private a couple of times previously, so I was not surprised. A mutual friend asked me what I thought about Don’s decision, and I said, “Honestly I am nervous about it. The incumbent has a $2 million head start on funding and has the incumbent advantage. Plus, he’s got a legislative session to work through this spring.”
But Don is a clever guy. He is dedicated. He has a lot of friends. He has tons of experience. He has been targeted by the opposition before. His wife Dianna once told about seeing people going through their trash cans, doing “opposition research.” On that note, “they ain’t see nothin’ yet.”
A Facebook friend of mine commented on my post of the news story of Coram’s announcement; “career politician,” he wrote. I think that was a dig. I differ with the assessment. Don has only been in the Legislature for 11 years of his life. The previous six decades were spent on the farm/ranch, in business, and helping his neighbors.
Now, here is the cold, hard fact. The fight is with someone with a mean girl attitude, the endorsement of Donald Trump, and she’s the incumbent. With that, “uphill” takes on a whole new meaning. But Don Coram is willing to take on the far left and the far right to bet his and our Western Colorado future on the 60% of the voters who are still grounded in American values and are looking for a few good men and women to represent them in Congress. I think Don Coram is one of those good men.
Michael Cox is a former Montrose Daily columnist and a 60-year media veteran. He lives in Montrose and continues to write and lend his talents to philanthropic work. Email him at mcox@burrocreekpictures.com