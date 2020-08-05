Good afternoon, Montrose.
Count Us In……Montrose County has a 66 percent self-response rate with the 2020 U.S. Census as of Monday, according to Ana Mostaccero, a partnership specialist with the Denver region of the Census. Ten years ago, 65.9 percent of the county households were counted and profiled. And with two months to go — the Census ends Sept. 30 — the percentage of participation should climb higher. Census workers will begin work locally in the next few days, knocking on doors, asking for information. They’ll be wearing PPEs and face masks, she says. Montrose ranks 14th in statewide response participation. Douglas County is first with a 77.9 percent rate. The least participatory place is Hinsdale County, 17.2 percent. Nationally, Minnesota has the highest rate of responses, 72.2 percent; the lowest is Alaska (49.4) and Puerto Rico (27.6). Colorado comes in at number 16 nationally, 66.2 percent.
Area counties Ouray (47.6), Delta (63.4), San Miguel (31.2) are slightly behind the pace of 2010.
“Roads don’t build themselves” is one theme of the national Census. Federal grants for rural areas, including rural rental assistance, community block grants, infrastructure like water and waste disposal systems, roads and bridges, are tied to Census data and participation.
Mostaccero was a one-time public information officer for Montrose County before relocating to the Front Range where she now is associated with the Census and owns a bi-lingual translation company……Dept. of Incidental (Census) Info……In 1880, Francis Walker was the director of the U.S. Census and he was the first to begin extensive expansion into the activities of Americans besides the basic head count.Walker compiled statistics on education, literacy, health, employment. Today, these items are called demographics and are used throughout business, government, education, culture.
Ten years later, 1890, Walker realized he had created a data monster, so much info and not much progress in the accounting techniques of the day. So, Walker created a contest to produce a machine that would handle tabulations mechanically. A young Census office engineer, Herman Hollerith, won the competition by transforming a punch-card information system used by Jacquard loom-weavers into an electric tabulating machine. From that point forward, keeping up with ever-growing numbers and expanding demographics became a matter of improving the equipment.
Bless Those Tourists……We’ve got a few more weeks of summer visitors before they head back home. You know the pandemic is serious business when Texas high schools have pushed their football seasons into late September. Gov. Greg Abbott made an offhand remark recently to the Dallas Morning News about how there might not be any football whatsoever in Texas this year at any level. Page one news, it was. That’s like cancelling a religion there.
Since the Notebook grew up in Texas, it’s easy to start a conversation with some of the RV folks as they’re parked in town, either getting gas, groceries or refreshments. As in, “where you guys from?”
By and large, they’re friendly, and we get a conversation going. Other questions can include:
•Do you get good mileage pulling a 32-foot trailer?
•Do you have any trouble parking that thing?
•Why isn’t your wife speaking to you?
Some Hither, Others Yon……I was talking with my longtime newspaper publisher pal Jim Hicks of Buffalo, Wyoming. Wyoming’s in the midst of a brutal drought. He recalls running a classified ad back in the day:
• For sale: Rain gauge. Almost new. Used only once.
The advertiser left a telephone number, asking interested buyers to call and ask for “Lucky.”
Said he’d consider a trade for a grasshopper counter.
Dept. of Incidental Info……For the first time, donations to presidential candidates can be tracked to individual zip codes, according to data from the Federal Election Commission, disclosed by both campaigns and by WinRed and Act Blue.
Former vice-president Joe Biden leads the president by roughly 400,000 more individual donors. Biden leads 26 states to the president’s 24. Biden had more donors in urban areas and along the coasts; Trump leads in rural areas. In Colorado, Biden had 38,000 individual donors to Trump’s 27,000. Biden’s best zip code for sheer numbers of donations is the Upper West Side of Manhattan; Trump’s best zip code is The Villages, a retirement community in central Florida.
Locally, Trump leads in zip codes 81401 and 81403. The president’s campaign has had 241 individual donations to the former vice-president’s 150.
After stepping from a shower, a husband said to his wife, “It’s really too hot today for clothes. What do you think the neighbors would say if I mowed the lawn, just like this, naked.
“Probably that I married you for money.”
