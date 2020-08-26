Typically, come Friday night, a good many of us would have been migrating to the Montrose High School football field. Stadium chairs and blankets in hand. Students, parents, fans, alumni.
While it’s been 70 years since Montrose has won a state championship, the past 20 years or so have been pretty good with our teams regularly making deep playoff runs and once, in 2013, a 4A title game appearance. Friday nights meant catching up with friends, enjoying the music and pageantry of the MHS band at halftime, bringing a donation to Sharing Ministries food bank. The games are a tonic, and part of the social fabric of living here, the rhythm of spring graduations and fall football.
The pandemic has changed all this, of course. The governing body of high school athletics and activities in Colorado, CHSAA, recently determined that football practices will be starting next February and the first kickoff, March 4. Bring a sweater.
In addition to the players, coaches, band members and fans on the sidelines this year, Wayne Skiff’s team is also sitting at home. They’re the guys who work the sideline yardage and downs markers during the home games. It’s a strange feeling, he admits, having his Friday nights free for the first time since 1977. That’s 43 seasons, more than 200 games, of cueing the always-popular cheer, “first-and-ten, do it again!”
“Fall is Friday night football,” said Skiff last week. “We know it’s (the season) coming, we’re ready for it — the whole town is.”
Skiff joined the sideline chain gang back then with Frank Tulio, Bob Corey, Allan Dalee, and Richard Dalee. This group was together until the mid-1990s. Part of their duties was keeping the field in good shape and showcasing Montrose sportsmanship to visiting schools. The year after Skiff joined the team, 1978, Montrose hosted a state 3A championship game versus Mullen. A snowstorm dumped more than a foot of the white stuff on Montrose a day before the game.
“We had to shovel. People showed up with tractors. The whole town came together,” said Skiff, adding, “we had our field cleared and ready for kickoff.”
Mullen won the game 25-20 behind its star player, Vincent White, who later played collegiately at Stanford and three seasons as a pro with the Denver Gold of the USFL. “White was a ‘quick’ that we had never seen before,” recalled Skiff.
One of the players on that 1978 team, defensive end Gary Peterson, is now on Skiff’s sideline team along with Frank Mesaric, Stan Hoover, Robbie Hancock, John Abel, and Jim Free.
So, what does a Montrose home football game in March 2021 look like?
“It’ll be miserable,” said Skiff, frankly, and with laugh. “We’ll be there, but football is meant for the fall. Sports teaches discipline and camaraderie.”
The chains and markers are lighter to hoist and move along the sidelines when Montrose is winning big. In the late ‘90s, there were a few 0-10 teams, including a 17-game losing streak. All games considered, though, they’ve enjoyed their time on the sidelines, come rain or shine (or snow), win or lose, amid those Friday night lights.
“We’ve witnessed good young men playing for their hometown,” said Skiff.
Wayne and Rhonda Skiff have lived in Montrose most of their lives. Wayne owned an office equipment store for 19 years before joining the City of Montrose staff.
Rhonda Skiff for 30 years was the “welcome lady.” Her welcoming service to newcomers provided assistance in relocation and assimilation. Her welcome baskets included free stuff, discount coupons and even a subscription to the MDP.
Rhonda was one of the first people we met when we moved here. They will be married 44 years come October. They raised two children, Steve, the MHS golf coach and middle school educator, and Amber, a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines who is based in Phoenix.
“It makes living here just more special,” said Skiff about his years on the MHS sidelines “I wouldn’t trade those years for anything.”
••••••
Butter Side Up……Jordan Carls has purchased the Montrose Masonic Temple at 511 E. Main. The deal was done Aug. 3 and it’ll be the home of Precedence Productions and Precedence Music Academy. In homage to The Brill Building of NYC, where some of the greatest popular music was written and recorded, Carls will call the space The Precedence Building.
The building is a local landmark. Built in 1911, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. Carls is a Montrose native who has been a music educator for more than 20 years. Back in the day, his jazz group performances made the garden at the Coffee Trader the place to be during those Main in Motion Thursday evenings. He’s the proud father of a 9-year-old daughter and his dad, John Carls, has been assisting with renovations.
The building will host live concerts in its unique, stained-glass-domed ballroom. It will be available for rent —alá home schooling events, reunions, socials and has a recording studio. Too, it features the latest live streaming technology.
Tim Frates, owner of MegaPixel Create-Print-Frame, will relocate his custom shop this weekend to the Precedence Building for some Main Street frontage.
