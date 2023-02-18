Seriously concerned about the process laid out by CPW and the future of both their long standing ranching operations as well as the existing big game and other wildlife in the Gunnison Valley, one of the state’s oldest and most respected livestock associations, the Gunnison County Stockgrowers Association, Inc., has filed detailed written comments on the CPW’s Draft Plan for the introduction of wolves into western Colorado with the Colorado Wildlife Commission.

Coming from the Gunnison Stockgrowers, an organization long regarded by many as a progressive West-wide leader in integrating high altitude ranching with the needs of the local environment, community, and wildlife, the comments note the potential for imminent harm to the Gunnison Basin from the CPW proposals in their present form.



