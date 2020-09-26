The change of season brings all sorts of fall festivities, time for family reconnecting, and the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical School’s Mini Med School program. This program has been a local delight across western Colorado for years by being the perfect platform for community and youth education in rural Colorado. This year, Mini Med School brings current and relevant health care information to our community through virtual online platforms. There will be a total of four sessions and the theme is COVID-19. Each of the lectures will be related to our new and ever changing “normal.”
Each year the topics and speakers are different, diverse and interesting. Some of the topics have included emergency medicine, reproductive health, suicide awareness and opioid/substance use disorder. These series are a favorite of local high school students looking for their path toward a healthcare career, Colorado Mesa University and Technical College of the Rockies students wanting to learn more about their specialty of choice and even families who are looking for something fun and educational to do together. Over the years, we have had numerous families comment on how much they enjoy the program, as it’s not only fun but educational. One of our yearly attendees, Steve, who attends each of the Mini Med School sessions with his granddaughter, has stated that they both look forward to their Wednesday nights when they get to learn about a new topic and spend time with each other.
But this year is going to be different. They were both very concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic. Steve is older and among those at greatest risk of serious complications of the disease. But modifications have been made to this year’s Mini Med School program, making it easier than ever to access. Everyone who registers for the series will have the opportunity to watch and attend virtually from the comfort of their own home. You can even wear your pajamas. This has added a level of safety and security to a “new normal” that has become scary and straining for most people. Steve and his granddaughter were excited to find out that they were still able to have their weekly get togethers and now they are making it even more special by preparing dinner together and eating while watching the hour-long sessions.
Not only does offering this program virtually help fulfill the need for community connection and collaboration, but also attends to those who are busy and may be unable to watch the seminars live. Each of the sessions are recorded for ease of access at a later date. This allows those to attend who have busy schedules, work several jobs and those who just do not have the time right now. People will still have the opportunity to learn at their own convenience.
The ability to work and learn virtually has opened so many doors for communities and professionals alike. We are able to reach past the confines of physical location to create a more connected and educated group of individuals in Colorado. We are excited to “see” you this year and to learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have not registered, do not worry, there is still plenty of time to attend the remaining sessions and to watch the recorded sessions that have already passed. Visit (https://formstack.io/53DAE) to register and learn more. You will receive an email with the recorded link once you register.
Kirstie Aragon, Western CO AHEC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.