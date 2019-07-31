Good morning, Montrose!
No “reading between the lines” or otherwise in today’s notes.
We have the (sweet) corn!......Okay, ok. That’s not as good as actor Ving Rhames and his booming voice in those Arby’s commercials. Yet it is a summer comfort to see Olathe Sweet Corn roll into stores, farmer’s markets, and roadside stands. There’s a video on the City of Montrose Government website from Wednesday, July 24, the day the harvest began, which tells the annual story well. Meanwhile, the Notebook’s off to the grocery store to find some Crazy Salt and another tub of “light” butter……Twenty-five years……It’s the silver anniversary of the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival and it’s going to be different – mainly, because, it’s going to be indoors for the first time. Inside Montrose County Events Center. Plenty of Olathe “Sweet” sweet corn will be available of course, plenty of people to catch up with. Lots of activities and vendors as usual. Likely cooler with the swamp coolers going full bore and plenty of shade. Too, a boon in ticket sales, which are limited and ahead of last year’s, so I’m told. This year’s entertainment is country singer-songwriter Craig Campbell of Georgia whose charted eight singles……Reminds of a story……Years ago, the Notebook used to chat up Bobbi Sale when she and a bunch of other hard-working volunteers put Olathe on the map with this sweet corn festival, attracting thousands. The early days, so they’re called. Back then, rock-n-roll bands like ‘Kansas’ and ‘Three Dog Night’ made appearances. And in one particular year, say 1998 or 1999, singer Eddie Money took the stage. Greg Johnson was the managing editor of the Daily Press then. So, I’m writing The Notebook and bragging on the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival and about Eddie Money and his big hit single, “Three Strokes to Happiness.” I sent the column over to Greg for editing and he starts giggling, then laughing out loud. “Steve,” he says, (you see, I was never really an Eddie Money fan, and this was before instant, Internet research), “the song is called, “Two Tickets to Paradise”……
Recommended……Hollywood is going through the last throes of its “golden years” when a middling actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt-buddy pal Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) are struggling with its changes. There are vintage cars and old TV western screen sets and “stars” you’ve forgotten about. The Manson Family are always somewhere, lurking, certainly a menace, but hey, there’s Steve McQueen, Michelle Phillips, Mama Cass, at Hugh Hefner’s mansion, partying with Playboy bunnies and guys in Nehru jackets. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” isn’t true to crime history, of course, but it’s several stories on several levels and director Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film is luscious in its cinematography of Los Angeles in the late 1960s, costumes and music. (Note: there’s a lot of go-go boots.) Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning are memorable in smaller roles. Margot Robbie stars as the doomed Sharon Tate. The scene where stuntman Cliff (Pitt) takes on Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) is alone worth the price of admission. It’s showing the comfy confines of the San Juan Cinema on E. Main……Mile High motivation……Taylor Keelan is off to the Big City (Denver) for a change in career and lifestyle. She’s spent the past few years as the general manager for the Coffee Traders hereabouts, the friendly smile and greetings in the mornings. We would joke and talk about Texas – she’s from metro Dallas. Taylor has taken a management position with Skyport Hospitality and will likely get her share of “people watching” from her new digs at DIA. “Someday, I’d like to have my own café,” she says. Best wishes.
Don’t wear socks (they’ll be knocked off)……The group Southern Avenue will be featured in concert number three of the Montrose Music Series, 2019. Expect R&B, funk, blues, dynamic vocals. Think Stax Records — think Memphis — where they’re from. How good are they? Consider the company they keep – they’ve opened for the Trucks/Tedeski Band, Buddy Guy, Los Lobos, Karl Denson and have toured Europe, Australia, and points in-between. So, find the dancing shoes. Hire a sitter (or bring the kids, it’s a way-friendly family venue), buy some bug spray. Clean out the coins from the sofa cushions in order to buy some of Sherry Merritt’s (Texas Blue Ribbon) barbecue and cold beverages from Divot’s. The Brown Family opens at 6 at the Black Canyon Golf Course.
Some Q&A: An age-old question was asked recently: how come you, came the young voice from the back seat, always get the first French fries after pulling out of the drive-thru?
“It’s the grandpa tax,” I replied.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
