Well, last week’s column did it.
I directly quoted the lion’s share of a Ouray mayoral candidate’s opening two minute remarks at a local candidate forum, which he intended to be a humorous analogy in which he introduced and compared his candidacy to that of a “speed dating” encounter.
The only difference between his monologue and my version of his analogy was my version was funnier.
Honestly. I’m not a comedic genius.
That was low-hanging fruit for a columnist.
A former Ouray city councilor wasn’t laughing at my version, however.
She posted on social media that I should just butt out.
“If you are going to state an opinion about a candidate,” she wrote, “be able to vote in their election or keep it to yourself.”
First of all, in the realm of sentence segmentation, the former councilor’s request is impossible. In removing one of those segments, we’re left with, “If you are going to state an opinion...keep it to yourself.”
Those are two incongruous things, like saying I can’t stand sitting.
Nevertheless, it’s true, I can’t vote in the mayoral election in Ouray, but I do generate sales tax for the city every month via sales in my store in Ouray.
Adoring fans from afar seek out my column every week, and the people who buy ink and pulp for this paper insist that I keep up the pace.
(Well, at least they haven’t insisted otherwise.)
All of which means I probably won’t butt out.
•••
I was talking to a life-long resident of Silverton and asked her how she felt about the recent vote banning off-highway vehicles from the town’s streets.
After she finished her happy dance, she was a bit out of breath, but I knew her answer.
One of the pipes carrying hot water to the Ouray Hot Springs Pool sprung a leak. A big leak. The city is working diligently to repair it and build a retaining wall that will keep it from bursting again. Repairs will be completed by mid-December. Until then, some pool capacity may be limited.
It’s always a good idea to call ahead to the pool or check online for updated hours and pool temps.
•••
My girlfriend and I were driving into Montrose the other night, heading in to see the extraordinarily long James Bond movie.
As we passed the Colorado Parks and Wildlife building, two deer ran across the road and were narrowly missed by cars.
The sign on the marque of the CPW building reads “Welcome Hunters.”
That explains their haste.
The deer, however, were running toward Murdoch’s, which has a sign out front that reads, you guessed it, “Welcome Hunters.”
It is unconfirmed that the deer then took a left and high-tailed it toward Kinikin.
•••
It’ll be interesting in Ouray to see how many votes, or what percentage of votes, go to the two candidates who dropped out of the city council race.
Heather Toth and Aliyah Field were among six candidates originally vying for two vacant seats on the Ouray City Council.
Toth and Field dropped out of the race in the first week of October, but their names were already printed on the ballots, even though ballots hadn’t been mailed at the time of their announcement.
I’m not saying there hasn’t been time to get the word out to voters that the race narrowed, but surely there is a percentage that just doesn’t pay attention.
So, my over/under on the percentage of combined votes the two will receive is 5% of total votes cast for councilors.
•••
There are several ballot initiatives in the area that could affect short-term rentals. In Ouray, ballot Issue 2A asks whether or not a 15% tax should be imposed on short-term rental stays. In Telluride, Question 300 asks voters if short-term rental licenses should be limited to 400 per year, with a lottery held each year to determine which properties are given licenses. Question 2D asks voters if they want to cap STR licenses at their present level for two years and double the annual license fee to help pay for affordable housing.
In Ouray, there is much debate about how the 15% increase will affect occupancy. In Telluride, there is a lot of fear being generated over Question 300, which will reduce the number of STRs effectively by about one-third, and create uncertainty from year to year about license retention.
Question 2D is the least punitive of all three questions.
Watch for the biggest impact to come from Telluride’s Question 300, if it passes. The reduction of STR licenses reduces the nightly bed count, which is critical on big festival weekends, for example. Telluride will have hundreds of “affordable housing” units built within the next five years, so it appears the cause-effect of reducing STRs in town is a short-term solution for a short-term problem.
In Ouray, my guess is the property management companies and the owners of the STRs will meet halfway to each absorb their share of the 15% increase, or work out some other formula to not pass the entire rate on to the customer.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.