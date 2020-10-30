As Colorado voters go to the polls, or to the mailbox as the case may be, perhaps the toughest decision is which box to fill in for the presidential pick.
This year, as was the case four years ago, presidential hopefuls have had to answer how they would handle the issue of illegal aliens.
But this isn’t the first time Colorado residents have had to mull the issue of aliens at the ballot box.
A decade ago, a hot button in Denver was how to track and protect us against the other kind of aliens — the ones from outer space.
An initiative was on the Denver city ballot that would have created a government-sanctioned extraterrestrial affairs commission, financed from grants, gifts and donations and not requiring any money from the city budget.
The campaign slogan, which is applicable to just about any political campaign, was “Are you ready for the truth?”
Evidently, voters were not.
It was defeated, 145,022 votes against and 31,108 votes for.
Imagine, 82 percent of the voters didn’t feel the need to be protected against alien beings. They didn’t have presidential candidates as we do now.
The author of the initiative, Jeff Peckman, remarked at the time that the U.S. government had been, for years, covering up information about aliens from outer space visiting earth.
“Everyone should ask the elected officials why they won’t release this information,” Peckman told the Denver Post at the time. “I just know there is a cover-up.”
Peckman, who ran for a Senate seat in 1998 as a member of the Natural Law Party, managed to get enough signatures together to place a peace ballot initiative on the Denver county ballot in 2003. The initiative read, “Shall the voters for the city and county of Denver adopt an initiative ordinance to require the city to help ensure public safety by increasing peacefulness?”
In August 2003, Peckman and fellow Denver City Councilman Charlie Brown (good grief, no jokes here) explained their opposing views on the initiative during a CNN interview:
BROWN: I want everyone to know that this initiative did not come from our new mayor, John Hickenlooper. It did not come from my 12 colleagues on the city council. This is an initiative forced on the ballot by someone who got about 2,500 signatures. That’s why it’s there.
PECKMAN: Over the last 20 years, there have been probably 50 replications, at least 20 peer review scientific studies published showing that when you reduce society-wide stress, then there is a simultaneous across-the-board reduction in crime, violence, even war and terrorism, as well as substance abuse, accidents, fires — all these stress-related indicators will be reduced.
BROWN: He wants to pipe music into our city office business — into our city office buildings. The Webb Office Building holds about 3,700 city employees. My question is: What type of music do you want to pipe in there? Now, to me, Hank Williams would be great, but Hank Williams might not be soothing to everyone in that building.
PECKMAN: Well, this is a very scientifically verified approach. We think that it’s necessary. Denver is a great place, but last week saw some of the worst violence in over 10 years. Very horrible things. So, there is an urgency to try these innovative programs that are not just new ideas.
The peace initiative was defeated.
In 2012, Peckman, as then described by the Denver Post as a “perennial mayoral candidate,” offered a solution to fight the massive and deadly High Park fire, burning west of Fort Collins. Peckman asserted that if radio stations, individuals who lived in the path of the fire and any and all public speakers in the area played the “Rain Melody,” then rain would surely come and douse the fire. The music, according to Peckman, “replicates the frequencies present in nature when it is raining.” He said it “uses sound, melody, and rhythm to restore balance and harmony in mind, body, behavior and environment.”
Peckman’s proposal was ignored, and the fire only worsened, taking more lives along its path.
Maybe Denver and Colorado weren’t ready for Peckman, or ready for the truth, as he put it. But perhaps his alien, far-out ideas helped Coloradans prepare for the top of the ballot they see in this election. Because it may not be much of a presidential election about truth, but it sure has its share of alien beings.
• • • • • • •
Sunday, November 1 is a major change of life as we know it.
No, it’s not the election. That’s a few days later.
This change started in early March and will be adjusted this weekend. No, it’s not a cure for the ‘rona.
Sunday marks the end of Daylight Saving Time.
Before we turn our clocks back an hour, I thought I’d look into whether or not Daylight Saving Time saves the country energy, as was one of the original arguments for adopting the silly manipulative maneuver.
And when one wants answers, one turns to the government first, correct?
Which is why I began and ended with a report by the U.S. Department of Energy entitled “Impact of Extended Daylight Saving Time on National Energy Consumption,” presented to Congress in 2008.
In reading through the report, during times when I wasn’t nodding off, one thing became abundantly clear. The Department of Energy is paid by the word.
Another thing was sort of clear. It appears that Daylight Saving Time has a negligible effect on energy savings, and the presumed swing between northern and southern states wasn’t as pronounced as the DOE expected.
And, when you’re a government agency, and Congress has asked you to come to a conclusion and you can’t put your finger on anything final, the best thing to do is obfuscate.
“Due to the complex interaction between additional DST hours, hourly temperature, weather, and other factors,” the report clearly reads, “there is no single best method for analyzing DST impacts on electricity and motor gasoline consumption.”
And that, right there, is the clear and concise reason why you get an extra hour this weekend.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
