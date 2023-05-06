When Arthur Lakes discovered dinosaur bones in 1877 just west of Denver, including the first ever discovery of a Stegosaurus, his description, given by lecture and reprinted in newspapers, must have seemed like fantastical fiction.

At age 33, Lakes had been teaching drawing, reading, French and geology at Jarvis Hall, a liberal arts, grammar and military school founded in Golden (known as Golden City, at the time), in 1869. His interests, however, lay in the geological formation of the mountains which surrounded him.



