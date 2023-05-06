When Arthur Lakes discovered dinosaur bones in 1877 just west of Denver, including the first ever discovery of a Stegosaurus, his description, given by lecture and reprinted in newspapers, must have seemed like fantastical fiction.
At age 33, Lakes had been teaching drawing, reading, French and geology at Jarvis Hall, a liberal arts, grammar and military school founded in Golden (known as Golden City, at the time), in 1869. His interests, however, lay in the geological formation of the mountains which surrounded him.
In August 1876, Lakes took a small party into South Park for study. They ascended Buffalo Peak in search of answers to the area's formation. The view from the top, looking down upon the 45 x 40-mile expanse of South Park, was amazing.
“A circular range of mountains shutting all in,” Lakes wrote, “and Pike's Peak in the distance towering in solitary misty grandeur. To the left we looked down on the Arkansas River, a long wide grassy valley extending sixty or seventy miles, shaded by an avenue of peaks grey and glacier, carved and canyoned. The Chalk Mountains, Arkansas, Uncompahgre, Wahsatch, Sangre de Christo ranges and the Holy Cross, the Gunnison and San Juan country, and like clouds in the distance the Spanish Peaks, while to the west of us rolled a sea of peaks carved and chiseled by the hand of ice, water and time.”
Lakes also described what he expected one could find in this vast geological bowl.
“Gigantic birds, which have left their tracks 18 inches long, and a stride of five feet...and a huge sort of frog, as big as an ox, leaving also his mark, belonged to this period, and we might perhaps find such tracks here were not the sandstone too coarse to receive any impressions,” Lakes wrote. “Star fishes, echini or sea urchins, shells, insects, fishes, turtles, and terrible lizards, 25 feet long, jaws 6 feet, eyes 14 inches in diameter, and teeth 100 in number may be looked for in the hogbacks here.”
A year later, in 1877, Lakes took a party near the town of Morrison, to a place now called Dinosaur Ridge, and made several fossil discoveries. He sent word to famed paleontologists Othniel Marsh and Edward Cope, alerting them of his new discoveries.
Cope, of Yale College (now Yale University), and Marsh, of the Peabody Museum of Natural History, had been good friends as well as colleagues, but all that changed.
Instead of eliciting assistance and notoriety, Lakes, not knowing that Cope and Marsh had developed into bitter rivals, set off what was known as the Dinosaur Wars. Cope and Marsh rushed west.
While Lakes had discovered the first known specimens of Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus and Diplodocus, Marsh and Cope uncovered new species by the dozens in a race to out-shine each other.
Marsh would publish over 1,400 scientific articles, while Cope purchased The American Naturalist journal to publish all his works.
Marsh used his connections to become chief paleontologist of the newly-formed U.S. Geological Survey, giving him immense support, cutting Cope off from federal funding. Cope, in an attempt to make up for the lost funding, invested in silver mining in New Mexico and lost everything.
Cope, for years, collected records of misuse and nefarious dealings by Marsh. He turned over his trove to a journalist at The New York Herald, who published the details of the feud. Congress investigated Cope's accusations and eliminated Marsh's position, leaving him without an income. The Smithsonian, in a final blow, demanded Marsh turn over his fossil collection, which had been collected using government funds.
Their reputations and finances were in ruins. Meanwhile, Lakes went on to be hired by the Colorado School of Mines as a professor of geology, published numerous technical papers on the geologic resources of the Front Range and has the The Arthur Lakes Library on campus named after him in recognition of career-long contributions to the institution.
In early 1878, Lakes gave a presentation on his findings. The average reader must have been fascinated by his revelations:
“As we passed over the strata not far from the foot of the mountains, we found in some sandstone a number of shells which so resemble those of our modern sea shores that we concluded they, too, are of marine origin. Has the sea indeed been here at the base of these mountains? Assuredly it has, although now thousands of miles distant. But in the very next bed above these we come upon beautiful leaf impressions of palm trees, ferns and other tropical foliage. So land must have been here and a forest, and that forest a tropical one, and tropical forests involve a tropical climate, and this region in every respect must have been very different to what it is now.”
In 1883, Lakes, at age 39, married Edith Slater, 16, one of his drawing students, and they had three boys. In 1892, Edith died from a lingering illness, and Lakes moved with the boys to Denver to be closer to better schooling.
In 1898, Lakes was shooting his pellet gun, when a bullet from it ricocheted and hit his boy, nine-year old Walter, in the eye, killing him. Lakes retired in 1912 with his two boys to British Columbia, where more of his works reside in the museum at Nelson, British Columbia.
Note: In 1874, before Lakes made his Dinosaur Ridge discoveries, he discovered the tooth of a Tyrannosaurus rex on South Table Mountain, east of Golden. It was packed up and sent to Marsh, but Lakes never heard back from Marsh on the discovery. The tooth was rediscovered by Dr. Kenneth Carpenter in the Yale Peabody Museum in 2000, and it was declared to be the first tooth of a Tyrannosaurus rex ever found.
