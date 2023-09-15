OPINION: 'Do you know who I am?'

“Do you know who I am?” Yes, Lauren we know you well …
In our last meeting with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, she expressed frustration with the local media and how we focused too much on the shiny things and not enough on the work she does for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. The shiny things being the controversial behavior she tends to participate in.
Welp, here we are again. Her reported behavior at the Buell Theater in Denver during a performance of “Beetlejuice” has to embarrass even her staunchest supporters. Vaping in a public building (I know she and her team deny it but the latest video obtained by 9News is very clear), taking photos during the performance, which is prohibited, yelling at employees “Don’t you know who I am?” and giving them the old one finger salute is unbecoming of someone in her position. Her campaign manager Drew Sexton tried to make light of it. In an article published in the Daily Sentinel, Sexton claims that she was on her personal time. Maybe that’s why the employees didn’t know who she was? She was on her own time. After writing two op-eds saying that I see a change in Boebert I’m reminded of the old Lee Corso ESPN College Football Game Day show line. “Not so fast my friend.” Or the classic line from the movie Sandlot: “You’re killin’ me, Smalls!”
There’s no such thing for those of us who hold leadership positions, whether it’s government or private business, as personal time to dismiss poor behavior. I’m well aware that anywhere I go and at any time 24/7 I am the publisher of the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent. When I misbehave, that's what people see and associate me with. Boebert can’t excuse that away. But putting it in the spin cycle is what they do. The vivid colors are fading fast.
In the Daily Sentinel article, one of Boebert’s primary challengers, Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd, made this promise, “I promise to never say, ‘Do you know who I am?’” That’s an instant classic response. We recently sat down with Hurd.
Early on in the 2022 election, prior to the June primary, the feeling amongst the Republican candidates running for various positions was that they had to align themselves with Boebert. She held the base and despite her antics, they grabbed on to her shirttails. They’re now tattered and hard to grip. They can let go. Adam Frisch’s narrow defeat last year made her vulnerable. What they should fear is Boebert making the red district blue.
Hurd offers a fresh perspective from Boebert: An old-fashioned conservative who is pro-life, pro Second Amendment, who has a carry and conceal permit but doesn’t feel the need to flaunt it. The 44-year-old father of five has a history as a lawyer who can litigate and in his own words is pragmatic and principled. He’s a self described “keep my head down and work kinda guy.”
According to Hurd, his wife Barbora has a unique perspective when it comes to democracy vs communism. She’s a native of Czechoslovakia (now Czechia) then became a United States citizen. She’s lived the difference between the two.
Hurd helped Delta-Montrose Electric Association in its negotiations with the switch to Guzman Energy as power wholesaler and believes his experience in negotiations will serve him well in Congress. The primary is out there a ways, but it’ll be a short time to get there. With former CMU President Tim Foster and former Sen. Hank Brown serving as co-chairs for his campaign he has some heavy hitters behind him. And according to Hurd the fundraising is going very well. He wouldn’t reveal exactly where he’s at in that regard since reporting campaign finances for the quarter is a couple of weeks away.
We asked Hurd how he felt about the current lawsuit filed against the Colorado Secretary of State to allow only registered Republicans to vote in primary elections. He would like to see the Republican Party have the opportunity to pick its own candidates, but at the same time respects the will of the voters after Proposition 108 passed in 2016.
Hurd doesn’t appear to be rattled about the battle that’s ahead of him or the fact that he will spend the next nine months traveling a district that’s roughly the size of Pennsylvania to get to know the voters.
The race is starting to heat up and time will tell who will be standing at the end to face off against the nominee from the Democrat side which is looking like the fundraising juggernaut Adam Frisch again.
Burning questions are yet to be answered. Is the moderate Democrat the favorite to win the seat? Is it the populist Republican? Or perhaps old school conservatives will make a comeback. And how many times will a certain candidate have to say “Do you know who I am?” in the next nine months?