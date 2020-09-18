When Doc Rowan died after spending the last 47 years of his life in Ouray, he left a simple note of instruction that belied a life that was anything but simple.
Dr. William W. Rowan came to Ouray in 1880, just three years after the city was incorporated. The son of a Civil War colonel who was killed in the battle of Gettysburg, he was educated and well read. Somewhat of an anomaly in a western mining town, he also traced his ancestry to Archibald Hanable Rowan, who gave up his life in a fight for Ireland.
He studied at the College of Physicians and Surgeons at Baltimore, and eventually ended up as surgeon in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Garland. After being transferred to the Uncompahgre Reservation, he resigned in 1880 to establish a practice in Ouray.
His life would have been somewhat pedestrian had he stopped there. But that was just the beginning.
In business, Rowan had every angle of the medical profession tied up in Ouray. According to the Nov. 18, 1881 Solid Muldoon weekly, Rowan was not only the city’s doctor, but was an agent for the Accident Insurance Company of North America. “It’s the kind of insurance that pays,” wrote the Muldoon, “$5 insures you for one year against accident.”
He also co-owned the city’s pharmacy, Hazard & Rowan, along with his partner Alex Hazard. “Pure drugs and chemicals” were advertised in the Muldoon, along with “whiskey, brandy, wines, gin and champagne.”
And, if none of that worked, Rowan was also the county coroner. The cemetery north of Ouray was affectionately called “Rowan’s Ranch,” according to Doris Gregory’s book, “History of Ouray,” because he planted so many people there.
If you were injured, Rowan could certify the injury to the insurance company, be the attending doctor and prescribe and fill the remedy. If the remedy didn’t work, Rowan could fill the final plot.
Rowan was interested in much more that healing. In 1882, he ran for office on the county ticket for superintendent of schools. This was the beginning of a collection of offices he would hold.
The Solid Muldoon took a swipe at Rowan’s political ambitions in its Dec. 3, 1886 issue:
“Ouray possesses in the person of Dr. W. W. Rowan one of the most violent cases of chronic office-seeker in all the land. He struck Ouray county some five years ago, a candidate, willing to take anything from constable up; he got school superintendent. The succeeding year he became violently impressed with his own importance and must have the clerk and recorder. He got it – in the neck, his opponents’ majority being greater than his total vote. But sitting upon Rowan was a clear waste of avoirdupois. It failed to either dampen his ardor or suppress his gall, and the constituency, in order to measure his greed, began the work of conferring upon him such offices as the more sensible declined, and today he is school superintendent, coroner and county physician, but still is not happy, and yesterday began circulating a petition asking for the removal of Land Office from Lake City to Ouray and the appointment of his dear self as Register. We admire a hog, but Rowan gorges or admiration.”
Rowan was also elected chief of the Ouray Hose Company (the fire department), and mayor of the city in 1889, 1901 and 1911. In addition, according to Gregory’s book, he belonged to the Masons, was Past Grand Commander of the Knights Templar of Colorado, District Deputy and Grand exalted Ruler of the Elks, Dstrict Deputy for Colorado West Jurisdiction, Knights of Pythias and El Jebel Temple in Denver and belonged to the Ancient Order of Untied Workmen.
He was President of the Board of Medical Examiners in Denver in 1901, and served a Representative of Ouray County in the state legislature.
Rowan, who wore an all-white suit and top hat every Fourth of July, and orated the Gettysburg Address from a balcony at the Beaumont Hotel on that day, also kept a bear tied to a pole behind his pharmacy.
Ami Massard recounted a story, told in Gregory’s book, of Rowan and his bear.
“In the old half-roaring days…he happened one morning in to the Whitehouse saloon, one of 29 such places on the main street of Ouray. A drunk lay on the floor and all kinds of tricks had been tried to bring the fellow back to life. Dr. Rowan came in for his morning eye-opener and they appealed to him for aid. ‘Go out and get some honey,’” Rowan instructed. Rowan rubbed honey all over the drunk, according Massard’s account, “and went out and got his tame bear. The bear went after the honey without hesitation and it was not long until the bruin’s tongue got results. The drunk woke up and thought he had ‘em for sure. He let out a howl and went through the swinging doors like that well-known bat taking leave of that hot place.”
Rowan died in 1927 in a Salida hospital. An obituary in the Ouray paper said he lived life “during the thriving boom days of a live mining camp, he had his faults, but in closing moments of life they dwindled into insignificance, leaving only the pleasant memories of friendship and active public service.”
A simple note was found in his belongings: “My sister’s address. 4121 – 4th Street N. W., Washington, D.D. if anything happens to me communicate with her.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
