Seldom, as in never, is East Texas State University mentioned in the same sentence as Harvard or Stanford or Northwestern.
For one thing, it no longer exists; it was gobbled up by the Texas A&M university system in the early 1990s. For another, it was primarily a “teacher’s college.” A place where generations of schoolteachers would be trained and validated and then go out and shape young minds. Many stayed on for graduate study; a few went for a Ph.D. They became teachers, principals, superintendents, football coaches. Most came from smaller communities and attending a university of 10,000 would be a big dern deal. Dear old alma mater.
There was a reunion recently, so kindly indulge the Notebook in a dose of harkback. More than 40 of us, with friendships dating 50 years, got together and once more, got 86’ed out of a bar. Our crime wasn’t as sexy as previous toss-outs, say, like fighting over women. We were instead guilty of frustrating the wait staff by moving around and mingling. Food and drink orders, we were told, were a moving target and confusing. Gadzooks! Outta here, the manager said. Getting thrown out of a bar at 70-plus years of age. Who knew we could still rally like that.
•••
Commerce, Texas, home of about 6,000 citizens and ETSU, had gone “wet” in 1972 and a few of our crew had helped with the campaign to swing voters in the name of economic development. It meant beer joints, discos, and liquor stores. Oh, and jobs! A few of us worked as bartenders, me included, and over time had tossed people out for a whole lot more than roving conversation. Like pulling guns on wait staff. Throwing pool table balls at one another. Rough and rowdy misdemeanorin’ that prompted a call for the local law. ETSU never had the bar scene like Austin or Chapel Hill or Boulder. It was tame in comparison, offering the usual fare of foosball, flat-out awful dancing, hangovers. Romances took root. College sweethearts married and they paid mortgages, raised children, assimilated into the communities where they lived. Some are celebrating enduring marriages of 40-plus years. (The first 20, it was said, was the hard part.)
A lot of old pals didn’t show: ailing or worse. Those who were ambulatory and present, there was talk of grandchildren, cruises, quick trips to a casino in Oklahoma. A few inquired if I had brought any edible gummies since recreational doobage is part of Colorado commerce. Virtually all have retired, except for those who work part-time either as substitute teachers or as coaching assistants.
Notable as well was how so many had struck out on their own, away from a career in education. One returned from Vietnam with a silver star for heroism. Another owned a drywall company while another owned a process serving agency, working with law enforcement and attorneys. There was a professional gambler, and yet another was a successful high fashion and style photographer.
•••
There was gossip. About multiples of marriage and divorce. About the whereabouts of former lovers who these days ask for AARP discounts. There were stints in rehab and there was talk of recovery from not only addiction, but from cancer, heart issues, surgeries. Cosmetic surgery, meanwhile, didn’t go unnoticed. And yet, onetime persons of desire were rendered unrecognizable. The day’s agenda was mostly given to grinning and giggling and catching up. Therapy, this.
Our demographic – over 65-‘til death – comes with bigger waistlines and a like amount of elastic and denim. The shaggy hairstyles are long gone and in their place were ball caps covering bald spots. (Better than a combover.) We recalled the tomfool behavior of long-past, noting how our shenanigans took place before “smart” phones and the World Wide Web. The potheads, the rednecks, the straight-and-narrows, the ne'er-do-wells, as it turns out, have done well after all. There was comfort in our skins, light in our eyes.
Nostalgia comes with a risk of being cheated. Going in you understand it’s not 1973. No one’s going to float a keg or do tequila shots; no one’s going to flirt. There are expectations and forethought of who will attend and if they’ll come. You consider the long highway of life and how you can’t seem to shake the connection of a few years, way back when. I wrestled with going, then not going, but eventually pulled the trigger. Those who didn’t show missed out. It was a lovely Saturday afternoon on an east Texas lake with the bluebonnets in bloom. They even missed getting ejected from a bar.