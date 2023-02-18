Senator Don Coram may be an experienced legislator and rancher, but based upon his Feb. 11 guest column, he may need a refresher course in climate science. Perhaps he could reach out to Dr. Brad Udall, a senior water and climate researcher at Colorado State University for some lessons.
Although Sen.Coram did acknowledge in his column that flows in the basin have declined dramatically since the two decade long megadrought began plaguing the Southwest around the turn of the century, he then immediately demonstrated a deep misunderstanding of the current climate science in the basin by asking “was this just a cycle, or will the next cycle be wetter or drier than normal?”
Even worse, Sen. Coram proceeded to describe Dr. Udall (an expert in this specific field of research) as “over-schooled but under-educated.”
These statements were astonishing considering we have a pretty clear picture of what the climate future looks like for the Southwest: it is going to get hotter and drier, even more than it already has. The Fourth National Climate Assessment states that Western Colorado and Southern California have experienced the most warming out of the entire region, and climate modeling suggests the entire Southwest could be an average of 8.6 degrees F warmer by the end of the century.
In light of these alarming estimates, many experts have stated that the current megadrought may actually be a permanent aridification of our climate, and many throughout the basin have called for water managers and elected officials to acknowledge and accept this new climate reality.
Dr. Udall even co-authored a study in 2020 titled “Climate change and the aridification of North America,” that specifically enumerates this topic.
In fact, the senator's remarks were especially ironic considering that we have Dr. Udall to thank for much of the research that has illuminated what lies ahead for the Colorado River Basin. Dr. Udall was the lead author for the water sector chapter of the Global Climate Change Impacts in the United States, published by the United States Global Change Research Program in 2009, and was also an author of the Western Water Assessment’s Climate Change in Colorado Report.
Dr. Udall also co-authored a study published in 2017 that provided us the clearest picture to date of just how much flows in the Colorado River have declined since 2000, and also provided us a glimpse of how much flows may continue to decline by the end of the century (and to be clear: it does not look good, flows may decrease by 55% by the end of the century).
However, Sen. Coram is absolutely correct in stating that California and Arizona have consistently used more than their legal allocation in the river, and this continued mismanagement of the river has clearly contributed to its demise.
It would be misleading to categorize the slow-motion train wreck happening in the Colorado River Basin as solely a climate issue, but it is also equally inaccurate to ignore climate change as a significant factor in the issue at hand. It would be foolish of Sen. Coram to expect this crisis to be averted by a sudden (and nearly impossible) reversal of demonstrable climatic trends.
If anything, the projected decline in flows should motivate all actors within the basin to strive for reduced consumption and sustainable use throughout the entire river system.
We absolutely need to hold users accountable for consumption in excess of their allocation, even if that user is a state that is an economic powerhouse and feeds the nation. But we also need to be looking forward to the future by promoting climate adaptation and resilience throughout the basin to secure our water for many generations to come, and we will not be able to do that by ignoring clear scientific consensus.
I hope that in the future, Sen. Coram will listen to scientific experts who have dedicated their lives to providing us a glimpse of our future, and subsequently an opportunity to create a better one.
Teal Lehto, Western Water Girl (@WesternWaterGirl), runs an online platform dedicated to water resource issues. She writes from Durango.