Senator Don Coram may be an experienced legislator and rancher, but based upon his Feb. 11 guest column, he may need a refresher course in climate science. Perhaps he could reach out to Dr. Brad Udall, a senior water and climate researcher at Colorado State University for some lessons.

Although Sen.Coram did acknowledge in his column that flows in the basin have declined dramatically since the two decade long megadrought began plaguing the Southwest around the turn of the century, he then immediately demonstrated a deep misunderstanding of the current climate science in the basin by asking “was this just a cycle, or will the next cycle be wetter or drier than normal?”



Tags