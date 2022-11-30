Good day, Montrose.
I See By the Paper….The Doobage takes root in Hotchkiss come July 2023. Voters approved recreational and medical marijuana stores last month in Delta County. The vote was 252 for, 186 against. North Fork Merchant Herald publisher Thomas Wills, tongue-firmly-in-cheek, has nicknamed his home community as ‘Pot-chkiss.” It joins Paonia and Cedaredge as towns selling weed in Delta County.
Tax revenues from sales tax have already been budgeted for the Town of Hotchkiss to the tune of $150,000 for next year, though those expectations will likely fall short given the half-year of sales and the competition.
The Notebook looks forward to reading Wills’ newspaper every month. It’s unique, interesting, lively, humorous. He also owns Wills Gallery and Used Books, 229 Bridge St. Wills asserts the marijuana vote was “more pragmatic than Puritan,” given the attraction of additional town revenues. Traffic through Hotchkiss, population about 1,000 or so, has increased because of post-pandemic tourism and from the highway construction project on highway 50 ‘tween Gunny and Montrose in Little Blue Canyon.
G-G-Ghosts!……Montrose historian and former MDP writer-columnist Elaine Hale Jones has a new book, ‘Ghosts of Montrose: A Haunted History Unveiled.’ She’ll be autographing copies at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Fabula on East Main. She’ll host other signings throughout the community in December. It’ll sell for $17.95, which rhymes with “perfect holiday gift.”
The book features historic photos and moody, descriptive, scene-setting photos shot in camera by William Woody. He also shot the book’s cover photo. There are stories about local hauntings from those not resting in peace. Sally Johnson, the coordinator of the Montrose Historical Museum (Train Depot) lit the spark, “why don’t you do a ghost book?” And here it is. Johnson leads ghost tours for visitors. The museum started in 1968 and moved to the depot five years later.
It’s Jones’ fifth local history book.
Butter Side Up……
• More than 200 people turned out for the 14th annual Partners’ Chili Bowl Festival Saturday, Nov. 26 at The Temple Events Center on East Main. It was a fundraiser for Partners, a youth mentoring program in Montrose and Delta and was held publicly for the first time since 2019.
The Golden Ladle Winners, voted by those who bought the chili and chiles, included Cindy Watson, best green chile and best overall; Mountain Rose Catering, most unique, a birria dish (Mexican stew) and best vegetarian chili; and Horsefly Brewing Co, best red carne chili.
• Some 2,409 people had a good meal for Thanksgiving, courtesy of Montrose Community Dinners. It was the first in-person meal together since the pandemic. (Tricky to push that slippery cranberry sauce through a Zoom or Facetime call.) The Montrose Association of Realtors donated money to buy 150 turkeys and Wal-Mart donated the pies. The community dinners began in 1980.
• The Giving Club of Montrose raised $10,500 for the Valley Food Partnership. The local nonprofit presented at the club’s Nov. 7 meeting and were awarded the funds from that quarter.
The next meeting is Feb. 6 at The Bridges. Local nonprofits can put together a program and present. Funds are awarded at the evening’s conclusion. The Giving Club was founded, February 2017, and has given more than $300,000 to Montrose organizations and nonprofits.
Good stuff, this.
Names & Places……
• Allison Nadel of Montrose has been named to the HopeWest board of directors and will represent the Montrose-Ouray region. Nadel had been president of the local advisory-outreach board. She is the marketing operations manager for Alpine Bank.
• While researching a recent column segment about manure and methane (Notebook, Nov. 23), I happened across another story from the Cowboy State Daily in Cheyenne about former Montrose County resident Betsey Hale. She is the CEO of Cheyenne LEADS, an economic development corporation representing Cheyenne and Laramie County. Hale was leading a presentation about the dearth of housing in Cheyenne and throughout Wyoming. She was elected in 2000 to one term as Montrose County commissioner.
Quotable: “Go sell crazy someplace else; we’re all stocked up.” – Jack Nicholson, American actor, in the movie “As Good as It Gets.”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.