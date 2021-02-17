Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Don’t Bogart the Tax Revenues……Colorado marijuana sales in 2020 totaled more than $2.2 billion. (B as in billion.) An all-time high and a significant jump from the $1.7 billion in sales a year ago. Much higher indeed from $648 million (M, as in pot) in 2014 when The Doobage first hit the state’s recreational marketplace.
Colorado Amendment 64 was passed by statewide voters in 2012 with 55 percent of the vote. Since then, assorted dispensaries have sold almost $10 billion in cannabis. Last year, Colorado collected more than $387 million in marijuana taxes. The tax money goes mostly to state education and school construction with a portion dedicated to the general fund. (Data: Colorado Department of Revenue.)
The sale of weed is a major generator of jobs. Some 3,000 dispensaries and grow operations employ more than 40,000 people.
Montrose County has a moratorium against it and that’s unlikely to change in the near term. (Ridgway has three retail dispensaries; the Town of Ouray has twice voted down the option.)
Montrose County has reaped tangible benefits from pot sales in the form of grant money from statewide marijuana sales. The county sheriff’s department received a check for $245,780 which was used to upgrade and purchase equipment. The county does not send any “pass through” grant funds to the City of Montrose.
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……The second impeachment was far more compelling television than the first. The defendant was but a peace-loving, free speech martyr, so asserted the lawyers.
The amusing part: They declared the mob were members of the Far Left. ‘Taint so.
If they had been, there would have been first-aid tents, massage tables, avocado toast, and “good music.”
••••••
Shop Montrose. Support your local merchants, restaurants and bars.
Good stuff, this.
••••••
Butter Side Up……The day’s always brighter when you run into Marilyn Cox. She was having a cup of coffee with a friend recently.
When the Montrose Morning Sun ceased publishing Oct. 1, 1998, I called Ms. Cox on Oct. 2. How about a column for next week, I asked, for the MDP? Ms. Cox agreed, and her column appeared in Wednesday’s editions for 21 years. Popular with readers, rich with stories and names, ‘twas like meeting a neighbor at the mailbox.
Ms. Cox was an educator with the local school system and was the longtime curator of the Montrose County Museum which is located in the former train station. She was essential in the 2005 book, “Crossroad of History: Montrose In Photographs,” which was published by the MDP and the museum. It was 128 pages and featured 238 photos from 1882 to 1940 and flew off the counters for a time, a good seller. Probably there’s a few around; yessir, it’s on Amazon.
(Must add that local historians and authors Zilla Mae Brown and Elaine Hale Jones also had their fingerprints and energies to successfully publish that book.)
••••••
Winning Corrections……The Poynter Institute, a non-profit journalism school and research organization, publishes the “best” corrections of the year.
• “An earlier version of this article misspelled Britney Spear’s name as Briney Spear.” — Wall Street Journal.
• “A reader noted that our recipe, ‘Spaghetti with radicchio, fennel and rosemary’ didn’t include spaghetti, fennel or rosemary. The ingredients and method were right, but it should have been titled: Strozzapreti with radicchio and balsamic’”—Feast magazine
• “An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated Benjamin Netanyahu said Moses brought water from Iraq. He said the water was brought from a rock.” – Wall Street Journal.
• “In yesterday’s paper, in Chris Searle’s jazz column, we incorrectly referred to Don Rendell as a ‘terrorist,’ when it clearly should have been ‘tenorist.’ We apologise for any offence.” – Morning Star, London.
• “An article in some editions last Sunday about bars where dogs are still welcome inside in violation of New York City’s health code misidentified the breed of a dog visiting a bar in Park Slope, Brooklyn. He is a yellow Labrador, not a golden retriever. The article also omitted part of the dog’s name. He is Captain William Trigger of Ludlow, not Captain Trigger of Ludlow.”—New York Times.
• ‘Because of a reporting error, Dr. Arleigh Dygert Richardson III, former teacher at Lawrence Academy in Groton, was described in his obituary as favoring tacky pants with tweed jackets and Oxford shirts. Dr. Richardson favored khaki pants.” – Boston Globe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.