In 1912, Madam Esther Lefebvre rode into the town of Dorchester, dressed in one of her usual flamboyant Paris outfits, and visited her mine for the last time.

With investors from France, Lefebvre, 30, gained majority control of the Star Mine, a major producer of silver and lead, located at the top of Taylor Park in Gunnison County. One of her first acts was to fire the current management team and hire her own, establishing her control over the operation.



