In 1912, Madam Esther Lefebvre rode into the town of Dorchester, dressed in one of her usual flamboyant Paris outfits, and visited her mine for the last time.
With investors from France, Lefebvre, 30, gained majority control of the Star Mine, a major producer of silver and lead, located at the top of Taylor Park in Gunnison County. One of her first acts was to fire the current management team and hire her own, establishing her control over the operation.
Dorchester, originally a ranch owned by the Batchelder family, was located at the base of Taylor Pass, a wicked road in the winter linking Taylor Park to Ashcroft and Aspen.
In the early days of the 1880s, Buena Vista was vying to be the supplier to Aspen, Ashcroft, Tourtelotte, and other fledgling mining towns of the Elk mountains. Taylor Pass, with an elevation close to 12,000 feet, was the preferred route, but it needed quite a bit of development. Wagons had to be disassembled and reassembled several times on the way to Ashcroft, hoisting each piece by rope over ledges.
By 1900, several mines, including the Star, were producing and employing men by the dozens. In June that year, C. E. Wood arrived at Batchelder's ranch with two wagon loads of supplies. The ranch, operating since the early 1880s in a beautiful meadow at the top of Taylor Park, producing hay as its chief yield, was about to be transformed into the town of Dorchester, a waypoint for miners. Wood, along with Charles Laughlin, set out to build a hotel and store, and Laughlin petitioned to have the new town designated a post office.
“The Hotel Dorchester, over on the head of Taylor river,” reported the Aspen Daily Times in July 1900, “is now about completed. This week will see the place fitted and furnished throughout.”
Later that month, Charlie McLaughlin and George Rontz were selling liquid “mountain souvenirs” to miners and travelers out of the bar of the Hotel Dorchester, and the post office was operating on a temporary basis, twice a week, with mail deliveries from Aspen on Tuesdays and Saturdays. And on August 3, Laughlin was officially named postmaster at Dorchester, Gunnison County. His payment would be the value of the canceled stamps out of his location.
Things were moving fast in the region. In September, the Gunnison County Commissioners approved Dorchester as a voting precinct, taking in much of the territory north of Texas creek. “People will see business in the Park that was never known in the regions of the Elk mountains before,” the Aspen Daily Times boasted. “The old timers will stand on the street corners and look with amazement upon a beautiful scope of country that is coming to the front quickly. There is nothing to stop Dorchester and Taylor Park now.”
Taylor Park was a playground in the summertime. J. E. Hannon, operator of the Ashcroft Stage, posted ads touting that he was “now prepared to take fishing parties out to Dorchester Hotel on Taylor where TROUT are plentiful.”
Charles Boyd and Frank Hohisel visited from Gunnison and caught 36 trout one day. Another excursion yielded 86 trout from nearby Italian creek. And yet another party, the Johnson family, caught 311 trout over the span of a few days, with Ray Johnson, 16, hauling in 181.
Winters were hard, though, and travel from Dorchester to Aspen in the winter could only be made by snowshoe. And once in place, it was difficult to get out, with several feet of snow encasing Taylor Park in the winter months.
“Charles Laughlin, postmaster at Dorchester, who has been in Aspen a couple of days, leaves this morning for Taylor river,” reported the Aspen Daily Times in October 1900. “He has got in his winter's supplies and does not expect to come out again before next spring.”
Laughlin had it rough delivering the mail to Aspen that October. “Mr. Laughlin started from Dorchester at 4:30 in the morning and arrived in Aspen at 4:20 in the afternoon. He reports the snow on the range as being about two and a half feet deep but not heavy enough to obstruct traffic. He was compelled at three different points to shovel out drifts in order to get through.”
The next month it was reported that there was “from 10 to 15 feet of snow on Taylor pass, and that the mail for Dorchester is taken over on snow shoes.”
By 1910, the Enterprise mine, located near the Star mine, was being operated by electric power, supplied by a 4,000-foot long wooden flume drawing water to power a wheel from local streams. And in June 1910, the pass had been developed enough to accommodate a daily stage, which was established from Dorchester to Aspen.
The more reliable pass was the beginning of the end for Dorchester. The miners, who had been running mail through the post office and its new postmaster, George Folsom, were now just sending mail straight to Aspen for processing. Folsom was down to three regular customers, amounting to no more than 40 cents per month.
And even though the post office was kept open, the postmaster quit. “It's too cold to run a post office in Dorchester in the winter time,” Folsom proclaimed. “I'll go back there in June and open it up and not a minute sooner. It's so cold up there that you'd freeze your tongue licking a stamp. My address will be Aspen until the first of June. Uncle Sam can go hang.”
Madam Lefebvre was in it to stay, however, determined to make good on her promise to investors in her mining operations. Described as “a widow, beautiful of face and figure yet serious in mind and purpose, she had an annual income estimated at $80,000. “She has given up the pleasures of France's gay capital to assume management of a mining company that bears her name, and which owns three-quarters of the stock of the famous Star mine, as well as other properties in the immediate neighborhood,” reported the Aspen Democrat-Times in 1912.
But in May 1912, Lefebvre abandoned the mine and returned to Paris. She had invested $125,000 of stockholder money and $60,000 of her own into the mine with no return. The employees of the mine, who felt abandoned, sued in Gunnison county court for recovery of salaries due, as did merchants of Crested Butte for supplies; the whole indebtedness amounting to $11,000.
In October 1912, Gunnison County Sheriff Hanlon put the property up for sale to settle a judgment against E. Lefebvre & Company for the sum of $9,423.
In 1914, the low price of silver and the expense of transporting ore 28 miles to Aspen over Taylor pass spelled the doom of the Enterprise mine. “By 1950,” wrote Duane Vandenbusche, “with the Enterprise shut down and the Star mine fading, Dorchester went the way of all Taylor Park camps.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.