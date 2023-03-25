According to Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson, “dress coded” is student slang for being disciplined for violating the dress code. The new dress code aims to limit the disruption of being “dress coded.”
Often valuable class time is taken away from all students — not just the student who’s run afoul of the dress code — as a teacher addresses a violation. It’s an uncomfortable situation for all involved.
The proposed dress code not only relaxes some of the current standards, but it addresses how and when to handle the situation so it doesn’t escalate to a standoff between teachers and students.
A specific example Stephenson gave to the school board March 7 involved a student putting his or her hood up or wearing a hat in class — the reason could be as simple as a bad haircut or maybe a skin condition that they’re embarrassed about. Confronting them over a dress code violation compounds their embarrassment. Kids are sensitive. This is a valid point.
The school district has worked hard at getting feedback from teachers, students and parents on the subject, despite those who say they weren’t asked. There were multiple opportunities, according to Stephenson.
She presented the stats from the district's survey and subsequent comments to the board. There’s nothing new that we haven’t seen in Facebook comments or conversations at the dining room table or in coffee shops. There are positives and negatives which are no different than any other issue.
Folks from my generation tend to revert to the “when I was in school” argument. The memory is a bit skewed. We didn’t have to walk to school 5 miles in a snowstorm uphill both ways. But what we did have, at least most of us, is parents who said no and weren’t afraid of confrontation. I don’t believe this generation of parents is any different, but what has changed are the norms. What is acceptable and what is not has definitely changed.
Hat- and hood-wearing seems to be at the heart of the angst for those against the new dress code. For quite some time, it’s been accepted that gentlemen can wear hats inside a building. Decades ago it was etiquette not to, but times have changed. Walk into any restaurant or place of business, and hats are on.
The revised dress-code policy states that the student’s face must be seen and there are circumstances in which the hat must be removed. Also, teachers have the ability to control the classroom. It’s not lost. If the teacher requires hats to be removed during instructional time, then the student must adhere. If the student cites the new policy and becomes disruptive then, as Stephenson told the board, it becomes a code of conduct issue.
Security has been raised as an issue. If a student is acting inappropriately, a hat or hoodie will make the student harder to recognize when viewed on security cameras.
But as board member Eric Kelley pointed out, we have to be careful of surrendering our personal freedom for the sake of security. Kelley, a military veteran, raises a fair point. How locked down do we want our students?
I’m not going to delve deep into hyperbolic speech on government control, but as adults we have to let loose of the reins a bit. There are safety concerns, but then do we want our young people to believe they are always monitored? “You can’t wear a hat just in case we need to recognize you on video” is sending a poor message.
The other issue is adults who believe young women should dress modestly. For example a quote from the survey comments: “I don’t think little girls should show any skin except for the arm.” Those against the new dress code believe this will lead female students to dress inappropriately, becoming a distraction and subject to body-shaming and ridicule.
One board member weighed in, saying that teenage girls are vicious to each other; his comments at the last meeting went too far and were too general. I too raised a girl and have five granddaughters. Being vicious to another person is a trait that should be preached as unacceptable by the adults in their lives. This issue is not gender-specific. Young men should be held accountable for their comments as well. Women should feel confident that however they dress, it wouldn’t lead to them being harassed.
People in general — including the younger generation — don’t dress for the attraction of others, but dress for themselves. Most look in the mirror and want to feel confident, some just want to be comfortable.The proposed changes address what body parts are to be covered, as well as any messaging displayed on clothing.
Then there’s the argument that the school district should prepare students to dress properly for future employment. What type of employment? The proposed dress code is more restrictive than probably most work policies. If anything, the school district should prepare students to understand that harassing those in their environment over what they’re wearing will have more dire consequences than wearing a hat, hoodie or a spaghetti strap top when they enter the workforce.
What I find interesting is some of the same people who want to push their dress standards on to others through a school dress code instead of trusting the parents and students to make the appropriate decisions are the same folks who don’t want sex ed taught in schools because it should be the parents’ right to decide what their child should know about the subject and should be taught at home.
That’s a big heaping helping of a double standard to me. These are some of the same folks who scream “constitutional rights!” or “empowering parents and their rights!”