Two superstars recently converged in this upstate college and former mill town. One was New York Times best-selling novelist Mary Alice Monroe; the other was Meeting Street Academy, a sparkling downtown school for underserved children, where Monroe spoke to fifth-graders about her latest children’s book, “Search for Treasure.”

Monroe is no stranger to adult “beach” readers, though this designation is far too facile for such a mission-driven writer. Her books often take place in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, where she lives, and are concerned with ecology and conservation. After writing for adults for 20 years, Monroe decided to write for mid-aged children in hopes of capturing their imaginations about the environment. Through riveting stories that take place in fragile ecosystems, students become engaged with science and the fate of the planet.