The devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria also drew attention back to someone who had all but vanished from the Western press, despite previously dominating its headlines. Syrian President Bachar al-Assad was once the top target of neoconservative regime change. But now, no one seems to care that Assad is still in charge as Washington announced a 180-day exemption to its sanctions against Syria for humanitarian relief, notably in the Western-backed northwest region.

"We must recognise that there cannot be, after so much bloodshed, so much carnage, a return to the pre-war status quo," said former President Barack Obama to the United Nations in 2015, suggesting that Assad had to go. Francois Hollande, then President of France, echoed the notion, underscoring that "the route to a solution does not go through Bashar al-Assad."



Tags