The election results on ballot issue 2A on November 5th will set the future of Montrose for years to come and that future could be bleak. 2A is a sales and use tax of 58 cents per $100 expended, to be paid by residents but also by visitors and adjoining regional purchasers alike, to fund the Montrose Police Dept. Vocal opponents have misstated, misled and name-called without knowledge of what has been and is being done. In over 40 public presentations, no tax opponent has confronted those with specific financial knowledge with expenditure issues. Several of the members of the pro-tax group, One Community-Safer Together, recently attended a previously respected group leadership meeting which, as the result of a group-think process, an anti-tax mantra and in the absence of analysis of the facts, passed a position statement opposing the tax but supporting the Police Dept. and acknowledging the critical need for more staffing and new facilities. Frankly, such a position is a “cop out” and indeed, hypocritical. Their solution is for the City Council to “realign” their priorities.
Following over a year of intense analysis by both city officials and an independent group of volunteers, the City Council has done just that and continues to do so. With two City Council members present as visitors, that group never even asked about those changes in priorities and indeed, would not allow one Councilor to speak on the subject. Grand Junction and Mesa County have both passed ballot questions to enhance law enforcement funding since regular budgets are wholly incapable of dealing with the region’s massive increase in crime. Delta is about to pass a 1% similar tax as well. Instead of casting stones at Montrose’s administration, every Montrose resident should learn the facts of what has been done and is being done. 2A is the only viable solution to an overwhelming crime and drug infestation which is growing worse by the day. In 2007, a small group of residents worked to pass a Public Safety Sales Tax originally intended to benefit both Montrose and Montrose County. The 2007 City Council and its Mayor refused to participate in that initiative and that is what has created the current Police Dept. funding crisis.
Every resident and visitor will pay a price if 2A is not passed. Officers cannot continue to be required to work 12 to 15 hours per shift indefinitely from a facility that was horribly inadequate when they moved into it 20 years ago. Crime, drug addiction and increasing mental health issues are permeating the city. A major Main Street merchant said recently that if anything is left outside at night, regardless of chains and locks, it will be stolen. If you reside in the City of Montrose, talk to your City Councilor, City Administration or a police officer. Learn the facts and only then make a reasoned decision on 2A. The future of Montrose is at stake.
