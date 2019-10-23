Good morning, Montrose.
Just the usual notes, quotes and anecdotes…..so get over it.
••••••
I see by the paper……The City of Montrose is in phase one of Envision 2040. The plans are a guide to where the city is headed. The last comprehensive plan was rolled out in 2008. Public safety is one of the top priorities in the comprehensive plan. Mail ballots on 2A, the referendum on more police and public safety went out last week and the election is Tuesday, Nov. 5. So, there’s a tie-in with planning for Montrose’s future. The responses thus far are interesting reading and additional comments for phase one are welcomed through October 31. There are five phases for Envision 2040 and more meetings will be scheduled. Too, there are ways for citizens to get involved with meetings and comment via the city’s website.
••••••
Dept. of incidental info……Why do we have elections on Tuesdays? Federal law established Election Day as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. In 1845. Before almost half the states were in the union. At a time when eligible voters were landowners, rural workers and men. Methinks it’s time for Congress to revisit this law, and it can be done without amending the Constitution, so says the website, WhyTuesday.org…….Here’s the skinny on Tuesday elections……Historically, by November, the harvest was over and the weather and roads were likely to still be in good shape for travel to county seats in order to vote. In those days, voting was typically a day’s or more travel each way. Most farmers – and the country was an agrarian society then -- worked Saturdays. Sundays were reserved for worship and rest. Tuesdays became the day of choice because most of the traveling was in order to get to the farmer’s market that were usually held on Wednesdays.……Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford were the first presidents in 2000 to publicly begin pushing for national voting on the weekends to gin up participation. Sadly, the U.S. ranks 132nd out of 178 countries in voter turnout. Italy is number one with 92 percent of its eligible citizens voting in its elections. U.S. voter turnout is 47.7 percent, behind Mexico’s, 48.1 percent.
••••••
I see by the television……The professional yakkers calling the World Serious sure like to mention “pitch count.” The Notebook’s so old that he recalls never hearing Dizzy Dean talking about them during Saturday’s ‘Game of the Week’ with Pee Wee Reese. (Okay, ok. Some trivia. Who was Dean’s first broadcast partner? Buddy Blattner, of course.) Managers these days get worked up on pitch counts and when the numbers hit 70, they sweat those multi-million-dollar arms. All this jibber-jabber recalls Al Jackson, who died in August. Jackson pitched 10 years in the bigs and earned a World Series ring while pitching for the 1967 Cardinals. Overall, he was 67-99 lifetime. More famously, however, Jackson was part of the 1962 New York Mets team that won just 40 games and lost 120. Jackson was 8-20 that season, but four of his wins were shutouts, including a one-hitter. Manager Casey Stengel just loved pitching the diminutive lefthander, who was 5-9, 165 pounds. Contrast his size to Justin Verlander and Stephen Strasberg, who are both 6-5 and about 230…….One amazing story about Jackson and today’s pitch counts. On Aug. 14, 1962, Jackson pitched 15 innings, giving up just six hits in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss because of an error by his first baseman, “Marvelous” Marv Throneberry. Jackson’s pitch count that night: 215……One more dose of baseball. Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game in World Series history, Game 5 of the 1956 series. For the NYYankees. They beat the Dodgers, 2-0. Larsen did it with 97 pitches…….Married 40-plus years….I’m still challenged by the complexity of domestic tasks. I asked Susan the other night how to wash something. “What does it say on the shirt?” she asked. Came my reply, “Carhartt.”
••••••
Welcome Visitors, We’re Glad You’re Here……The summer tourists are gone of course, and the last of the leaf peepers are settling up their motel bills. But bless ‘em, the hunters are hereabouts. Always amusing to see a big ole, long RV pulling a Jeep, and it pulling a trailer full of ATVs. Up front, a small dog in the arms of the owner of all this stuff, helping him navigate the South Townsend Tug-A-Long around lunch time…….My friend Jim Hicks, popular columnist and longtime publisher pal of the Buffalo (Wyo.) Bulletin, asks: “What do you say to an elk hunter dressed in a three-piece suit? Will the defendant please rise?”
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
