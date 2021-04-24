In 1883, the Federal Railroad Administration didn’t exist, so travel by rail wasn’t regulated like it is today.
The race to connect the east with the West by rail was not exactly replete with government inspectors, and shortcuts were taken because the reward to be the one to drive the last spike in a rail was high.
In the rush, towns lived and died on whether or not the railroad took a path through their new townships. Near Ridgway, for instance, the town of Dallas was literally dismantled board by board and moved to Ridgway when the railroad decided to make its stop at the latter location.
In Delta, the train left its mark on the formation of the town, right down to the 45-degree angle Eaton Avenue took so it would butt up to the newly constructed brick train depot.
The railhead arrived in Delta in September 1882, according to Muriel Marshall’s book “Where Rivers Meet.” In 11 months prior to the arrival, workers using little more than dynamite and horse power blasted through 100 miles of rock and terrain to carve a path through the Gunnison Gorge to reach Delta.
William Palmer, president of the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad pushed the line as fast as he could in his attempt to be first to link Denver to Salt Lake City by rail. He didn’t get there fast enough.
In his haste, however, there was a lot of slipshod construction along the way.
His general manager, David Dodge, could be seen rampaging up and down the route, fuming about corners being cut during construction, predicting that the rails would bend and crumple under the weight of each train and bridges would collapse.
Ula King, daughter of early Delta pioneers A. R. and Annie King, was oblivious to the possible hazards, and reminisced about her trip through the Black Canyon via train.
Marshall wrote: “At the bottom of its slot, the Gunnison River bounced from wall to wall, forcing the railroad track to cross innumerable bridges. Ula remembered those black walls vividly: ‘miles of deep and narrow gorges, shadowed by towering cliffs … Straight into the sky pointed an unusual rock formation called Curicanti (sic) Needle. At the risk of getting cinders in our eyes, we leaned out of the windows in order to see its very top.’”
Perhaps what fascinated Ula most, according to Marshall, was the “China toilet hole” in the ladies washroom, and peering down the opening “and the sight of railroad ties flashing by.”
With stern warning from her mother, Ula always made sure not to slip through the hole and fall to the tracks below, to “never been seen again,” she said.
Ula didn’t fall, but Dodge’s warnings of falling came true on May 24, 1883. According to the Delta Chief newspaper’s May 30, 1883 issue, it was the “most disastrous accident that has ever happened in the Reservation.”
That morning, about 5, the overland passenger train on the D&RG fell through the bridge over the Gunnison River at the mouth of the Roubideau. The water was high and the bridge was unsteady, and when it gave way the engine, baggage, mail and smoking cars plunged into the icy, rushing water.
The river, straight without channels at this point, was estimated to be about 12 feet deep.
“The engineer, William Duncan, fireman Emory and other fireman whose name we did not learn,” the story in the Chief reported, “were lost. No man living saw the engine go off the bridge.”
The engineer, the paper presumed, must have seen the danger coming and set the air brakes and blew the whistle. The smoking car teetered into the river, half in and half on the tracks. “About a dozen other persons were in this car,’ according to the Chief, “but succeeded in getting out without getting wet and with only a few bruises.”
The engine was completely under water, and its three occupants presumed to be entombed in its cabin. The mail and baggage cars floated downstream until they got hung up on high ground, and several train passengers hung tight and rode them as they floated downstream.
“Six months later,” Marshall wrote, “when that little narrow-gauge engine, Number 107, had been salvaged from twelve feet of water, overhauled in the D&RG’s Denver shops and put back on the line, it killed another engineer. On its second run, it hit a boulder on the track west of Delta near Escalante Canyon. No engineer would touch the throttle of Number 107 after that.”
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
