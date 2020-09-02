Good afternoon, Montrose.
No cognitive tests were administered — or admitted to — before the production of today’s notes.
••••••
Butter Side Up……Don Vincent, owner of The Stone House, has some business expansion coming. In two weeks, he’s opening Stone House Pizza at Cobble Creek, taking over the Creekside restaurant operation. He and his capable crew will serve to-go pizza, salads and take-and-bake pies from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays. The pizza oven therein is ideal for this new business in the time of a pandemic.
Earlier this year, Vincent had plans to take over Creekside and Cobble’s bar, the Tavern, but the virus happened and that was that until now. “We’re going to see how sustainable it can be. We’re going to be cautious. I don’t want to put The Stone House at risk,” said Vincent last week from one of his restaurant booths on South Townsend.
Vincent bought the restaurant on South Townsend two years ago from Jack and Denise Ludwig and their partners. Vincent has expanded the menu, added a patio for outdoor dining and made other changes along the way. I spotted him one night recently dropping off supplies to The Bridges.
“That’s the cool thing about Montrose,” said Vincent. “There’s a camaraderie. We’re competitors, but we help each other out when times are tough.
“Ted (Nelson), Camp Robber, The Bridges — we’re all in this together and people are jonesing to get out and have a good meal. To see friends and socialize.”
Vincent’s originally from Vermont who came out West to further educate himself at the U. of Denver and got involved in the hospitality biz as a bar manager. He’s had local connections with Applebee’s and The Red Barn. The Stone House opened in December 2008. Montrose contractor Paul Sinner built the unique restaurant. (Quick trivia: what was there before The Stone House? The Diner.)
One of more popular videos hereabouts is Vincent’s parody of “Stayin’ Alive.” It’s a paean to having a local business and surviving the ‘rona. “Eat Stone House food/watch YouTube” is a lyric. Vincent and the SH crew are seen dancing to disco’s most iconic melody. For a New Englander, he can bust a move.
••••••
From the E-Mail Transom….A Notebook reader from Wyoming was amused by the column a few weeks ago regarding the Census and the collection of data. “Steve, are you kidding? The Census?,” he writes. “Google, Facebook, Amazon, YouTube, Netflix, etc., could capture the same information at a tenth of the price. Frankly, they’ve already captured it.”……Tired of Winning……Two shoppers offered insights into the coronavirus & mask debate while in the midst of cantaloupes, onions and local corn at the Farmers Market, downtown.
• First shopper walking by, telling another: “Wear a mask!”
• Second shopper, in line: “This is America! Wear a Trump shirt!”
••••••
Nobody Asked Me, But……As the summer draws to a close, what I’ve missed more than anything is live music. Guitar solos. Bands with a good rhythm section. A vocalist who reaches down and soars. People dancing in front of the stage at the Montrose Music Series. Live music, too, in Telluride, Ouray and Ridgway. All that. Plus, the attendant, irresistible people-watching that comes with live music. Kids running around the Black Canyon Golf Course driving range, barefoot and joyful; a sunset closing the salubrious summer evenings as stage lights come up. The catching up with friends as you open a lawn chair to listen. It’s the music, fersure. It’s also the laughter.
••••••
Speaking of music……One guy who’s looking forward to the cooler temps and autumn rain: Paul Heide. The longtime PGA-certified greens superintendent at Cobble Creek, a guitarist in a local band, Dave’s Fault, was emphatic in his analyses. During a recent high school golf tournament at Cobble, Mister Heide was checking course conditions and noted, “The wind! The wind! I’m sooooo frigging tired of it!” (Hope I got the quote right.) “I’m ready for fall.”
••••••
Glory Days……Last week’s Notebook about the MHS “chain gang” and the 1978 3A state championship football game that Montrose hosted after a snowstorm, but lost to Mullen, 25-20, brought forth a couple of memories from readers. Onetime ink-stained wretch Mike Robuck, nowadays the editor of FierceTelecom magazine, a digital publication that covers the telecom and cable industry, was a junior linebacker on that team. He recalls MHS beating La Junta, on the road, which set up the big showdown. Robuck remembers how Matt Haynes of Montrose blocked two punts, indicative of the team’s grit.
In the state championship game, coach Gary Richardson’s Indian team led 12-0 at halftime using a run-and-shoot game, a precursor to today’s “spread offenses” that colleges and some NFL teams use.
“It was tough to run those precise routes on a bad field,” Robuck noted. The team wore tee-shirts: “Have Football, Will Travel” and played with an attitude after the GJ Sentinel picked them to lose every week. While they went 6-4 on the season, they made it to the title game. (Déjà vu all over again: Mike and Deborah Robuck’s son, Ben Robuck, was an all-state linebacker for MHS, graduating in 2019.)
