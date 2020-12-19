According to the Centers for Disease Control, family planning is one of the ten great public health achievements of the 20th century. Unintended pregnancies are associated with delayed entry into prenatal care, higher risk pregnancies, low birth weights, lower educational attainment and a higher risk of physical violence during pregnancy. Teen mothers are less likely than their peers to earn a high school diploma or GED. Reducing the incidence of unintended pregnancies contributes to improved health outcomes for infants, children, women and families. Additionally, for many women, a family planning clinic is their first and primary access to the health care system.
Recognizing the importance of family planning, the federal government created the Title X Family Planning Program in 1970 to help ensure that every person has access to comprehensive and confidential family planning services and preventive health services, regardless of their ability to pay or health insurance status. Through a competitive grant program, Title X funds over 4,000 public and nonprofit clinics across the country. Over the past 50 years, the program has provided vital care for millions of Americans. Annually, Title X-funded clinics serve approximately four million clients, primarily low-income women and adolescents. According to 2017 U.S. Department of Health & Human Services data, 87% of clients had incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level; 42% of clients were uninsured. Additionally, 61% of clients reported that Title X clinics were their “usual” or only regular source of health care. Family planning services also reduce health care costs. A study found that for every dollar invested in publicly funded family planning programs like Title X, the government saves over $7.00 in Medicaid-related costs.
Title X services include contraception counseling and provision, breast and cervical cancer screenings, pregnancy diagnosis and counseling, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections. These services – including the medical visit, health screenings and birth control – are provided at no cost for individuals living at or below the federal poverty level ($12,760 or less for an individual; $26,200 or less for a family of four). Clients living between 100-250% of the federal poverty level receive significant financial discounts through a sliding fee scale. For young people, financial discounts are based on their personal income alone (i.e. their parents’ income is not included in the calculation). Because of this, many are eligible to receive services at no cost. Title X services are also always confidential. Under the law, all minors and adults may obtain family planning services on their own consent; the confidentiality of their personal information is always maintained.
In July 2020, River Valley Family Health Centers successfully received a Title X grant to ensure everyone in our community continues to have access to affordable family planning services. (Montrose County assisted with a smooth transition of the Title X-funded program effective July 1). As a federally qualified Community Health Center, River Valley provides integrated medical, dental, pharmacy, emotional wellness and substance use disorder services. Through the Title X grant, the health center is now also able to provide no or low-cost family planning services at the Montrose clinic. River Valley provides contraception education and counseling; affordable birth control, including long acting reversible contraception (LARCs) such as IUDs; wellness exams, including breast and pelvic exams; life-saving cervical and breast cancer screenings; pregnancy diagnosis and counseling; basic infertility services; assistance with developing a reproductive life plan; and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.
Since 2012, River Valley has served as a trusted medical home for low-income, vulnerable and medically underserved residents of east Montrose and Delta counties. River Valley accepts all payer sources, including Commercial, Medicaid, Medicare and uninsured patients by providing a sliding fee scale and Colorado Indigent Care programs. Through the 340B Drug Discount Program and River Valley’s in-house Pharmacy, patients can also receive significant discounts on prescription medications, including contraception.
If you need affordable family planning services, we are here to help! Call River Valley today at 970-497-3333. Our Montrose clinic is conveniently located 1010 S. Rio Grand Ave. Free door-to-door transportation is available.
Pam Motley is the grant writer at River Valley Family Health Centers. For more information, reach out to Pam at pmotley@rivervalleyfhc.com and 970-901-9369.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.