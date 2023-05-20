In 1898, George Hannan became the first pioneer automobile dealer in Denver. That year, he drove an automobile on the streets of Denver.
In the years since those early days, automobile firsts were being made all over Colorado and throughout the Rockies. In 1911, the first automobile crossed the Rainbow Route from Salida to Gunnison.
“The first auto to come into Gunnison over the Rainbow Route, showed up Wednesday night 8:15...having started from Salida at 9:35 that same morning. The road to Saguache was fine, and reasonably good over here, though it took two hours to get through the snow on Cochetope Pass.”
Another first occurred in Grand Junction in June.
“Mark L. Dorr, a prominent Colorado Springs man, arrived here today with his family after a three days automobile trip from the Springs. This is the first auto to cross the range this year. Dorr reports the roads in good condition. They will leave for California in the morning.”
In this area, the big news was the first auto trip made from Ouray to Red Mountain. The account in the Montrose Daily Press reported on the excursion:
“For the first time an automobile traveled by its own power from the town of Ouray up the great heights, along the narrow defies and dizzy rock cleft roads, that characterize the Ouray-Red Mountain highway, considered to be one of the most marvelous, awe-inspiring and precipitous mountain highways in the world.
“It was a trip that few believed could ever be accomplished – this auto trip from Ouray up to the highest incorporated town in the world and along the steep, but smooth roadways cut out of solid rock, just wide enough for a team or auto to move along and with the mountain rising to sheer heights on one side and the other edge of the road bordering great canyon depths.
“Dr. L. G. Crosby, the county physician, received a summons to Ironton yesterday for professional services. In a half-jocular vein he suggested to E. A. Phinny, of the Ouray Electric Light & Power Co., that he believed he would make the trip in their machine, a handsome Ford car recently purchased by the two gentlemen.
“F. J. Hartman, Jr., western Colorado representitive of the Ford Motor company who was up from his home in Montrose was present, and after some good-natured “daring” the gentlemen finally decided to undertake to make the pioneer auto trip over the famous road, up the dizzy heights and not only to Ironton, but up to Red Mountain.
“Walter Walker, editor of the Plaindealer was invited as the fourth member of the party. Just at twelve o'clock yesterday the trip was begun, with Mr. Hartman, truly an expert driver at the wheel, and within the next two hours the Ford machine won for itself a most notable victory, and stood in front of the post office at the historic little mining camp of Red Mountain, the highest post office in the world. The first auto that ever reached that town by its own power and the first one that ever climbed to the crest of the range from the Ouray side.
“To those not acquainted with this marvelous and in many ways matchless mountain road, the following facts showing the steep grades accomplished in this pioneer auto trip will speak eloquently:
12 o'clock, Ouray – 7,875 feet
1 o'clock, Ironton – 9,765 feet
1:30 o'clock, Yankee Girl – 10,500 feet
2:30, Red Mountain – 11,220 feet
The party kept a scout on horseback riding ahead about half a mile to notify teams of the approach of the vehicle so unusual on the mountain road.
“On the way up a stop of 30 minutes was made at Ironton. Later, at their summer residence at the Crawford properties, above Ironton, Mr. and Mrs. David Foester greeted the party and the hospitality of the home was extended to the party and Mrs. Foester served delicious tea. At this point J. A. Davey, one of the pioneer mining men of the Red Mountain district, joined the party and rode with them up the steep grades to his home near the Gennessee, where Misses Davey and Justice of the Peace Harry Hope greeted the party. Mr. Davey rode on to Red Mountain and thus the car had five passengers for some of the greatest pulls of the trip.
“About four o'clock the return trip was begun and at six o'clock the party was back in Ouray after one of the most exhilarating, thrilling, unusual and stirring automobile trips that could be taken or imagined and the Ford machine had made, what can be truly termed a world record, having conquered one of the world's most noted mountain drives.
“The machine that made the trip is a 1911 model T. Ford, five passenger, 20 h.p. machine, 1,500 pounds in weight.”
Sources: Rocky Mountain News, June 20 and September 17, 1911; Salida Record, May 5, 1911; Montrose Daily Press, June 23, 1911.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.