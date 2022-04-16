It’s that dreaded time of the year, when the government comes for what is rightfully due: your annual state fishing license is up for renewal.
Taxes be damned, the only things certain in life are death and fishing.
The annual term expired at the end of March, sending fishers scurrying to renew their right to raise unsuspecting quarries from sub-surface depths.
The business of fishing has had a colorful past in Colorado. In 1881, the Colorado Cheiftain reported that the state might tamp down the ambitions of the city of Salida with fish.
“Salida wants the state capitol building,” the paper reported, “and has appointed a committee of seven to induce it to step up there. She is young, however, and as the disease has only assumed a mild form, may yet be placated with a fish hatchery.”
Alferd Packer, the famed cannibal of Lake City in 1883-84, even tried his hand at fishing before frying the hands and limbs of his expedition party.
“We camped twice on the stream,” the Leadville Daily Herald reported his account in 1883, “the Lake Fork of the Gunnison, which runs into the big lake San Cristobal; the second night just above the lake. Next morning we crossed the lake and cut holes into the ice to catch fish. There were no fish, so we tried to catch snails.”
Perhaps he and his party needed more explosive bait.
These days, we use all manner and means (legal, of course) to entice a nibble, a bite or even a glance from below.
There was another popular, though frowned-upon method used in the early days of Colorado. As exact and productive as it was, it has long since been outlawed.
Dynamite.
That’s right. Tossing a stick in the water, fuse sizzling away, and causing a concussion that floats the fish to the surface to be scooped up.
Close to home, one of the earliest accounts of this method is found in The San Juan Crescent, an early Lake City newspaper, in 1877: “Fish are being killed in great quantities by the use of dynamite and giant powder cartridges on Rock Creek, Cebola and lower Gunnison.”
In 1883, a reader wrote the editor of the Lake City Silver World with doubts that a man who possessed large quantities of fish was extracting them from the river by legal means: “It is the easiest matter in the world to blow up the large fish which lie in the deep pools in the canyons with dynamite, and grave doubts are entertained as to the means by which many of the fish are caught.” It is suspicious “when a man, not supposed to be a skillful angler, sends large quantities of fish to market, and no hook marks can be discovered in their jaws.”
Again, in 1883, the Silver World called attention to the less-than-sporting fishing method. “Another outrage,” the paper reported, “three weeks ago, two or three miscreants ascended the Cebolla creek and treated every pool on the stream to a dose of dynamite. They took away three burro loads of trout for sale in Gunnison and left the stream full of dead fish.”
Not everyone got away with it, according to the Salida Mail in 1884: “Peter Cooper, John Bulger and Barney Carns have been convicted, in Gunnison, of exploding fish with giant powder.”
In 1885, three more men were caught, according to the Colorado Daily Cheiftan: “Three men were arrested near Sublette, a short distance above Toltec gorge, on Sunday, on charge of killing trout in Los Pinos creek by the use of dynamite. They were taken to Antonito, the seat of Conejos county, for trial.”
Still, the practice continued, as lamented in the Aspen Daily Times in 1886: “Prospectors and ranchmen in the Frying Pan (river) and also on the tributaries complain of the hardships worked on them by dynamite fishermen. The fish in those streams have played an important part in the food supply, and they complain bitterly of the fact of their having been killed by powder and driven out of the streams.”
Uh oh, don’t get the wrong group mad at you. The Aspen Daily Chronicle, in 1889, delivered a stern warning: “Parties are using dynamite to catch fish in the lakes contiguous to this place. The county commissioners and gun club are going to hold a joint meeting to have it stopped.”
Even into 1890 the practice continued, as reported in the Fort Morgan Times: “The dynamite fishermen who have infested the Rio Grande river in the vicinity of Antelope park for years, have at last been caught. A detective has quietly been working up the case for over two months, and a few days since caught them in the act of slaying the trout. The offenders were taken to Silverton and lodged in jail, where they will soon receive the full penalty of the law. They have been supplying the Silverton market by means of pack burros, selling them as New Mexican trout.”
Stories of fishing with dynamite continued well into the 1920s.
Today, if you have a dynamite day fishing, hopefully it’s just an expression.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com